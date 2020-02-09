EastEnders SPOILERS: First look at Peter Beale’s return with newcomer Dayle Hudson

EastEnders has revealed the first look at Peter Beale's return to Walford.

The soap has confirmed Ian Beale's eldest son will make his comeback in time for EastEnders' 35th anniversary week next Monday night.

Newcomer Dayle Hudson will take over the role from Hollywood star Ben Hardy.

Boss Kate Oates has promised that Peter's return, after five years away, will bring some huge stories to Albert Square.

She told press in December: "I've always felt that in this genre – in this kind of drama – that the clans are really important.

"If you've got a Beale out there then it makes sense to explore what they've been up to and what drama they can bring to the Square.

I'm very excited to see what the future holds for Peter.

"For me – with any character, with any person who has got that history, that link with a clan – it's wonderful to bring them back but you've got to have story for them, they've got to earn their stripes.

"We've done it recently as well with Dotty – you want people with those classic surnames still inhabiting the Square, it's really important for the future of the show, but they have to bring something fresh, they have to bring something new."

Speaking further, she said the show's executive producer Jon Sen is "brilliant with casting" and credited him with finding "awesome" actor Dayle.

She said show bosses are now looking forward to "playing good Beale drama" between Peter, and Bobby and Ian, adding, "There's lots to play out there".

Newcomer Dayle will be the seventh actor to take on the character and it will be his first television appearance.

Dayle said in a statement: "I am really grateful and excited to have the opportunity to work on such an institution of British television, alongside some incredible actors.

"Peter has been away for some time so I can't wait to find out what he's been up to and I'm very excited to see what the future holds for him."

Jon Sen, executive producer of EastEnders, added: "As soon as I met Dayle, I knew he'd be the one to bring Peter Beale back to Walford. Peter's a young man with a big heart but a bruised soul and Dayle's a talented actor who captures his complexity perfectly."

