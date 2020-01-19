EastEnders' Callum 'kidnapped by Keanu for revenge on Ben'

Keanu Taylor's revenge will see him kidnap Callum Highway in EastEnders it has been claimed.

The Daily Star Sunday has shown pictures of Ben Mitchell's love as he is tied up and beaten by Keanu.

Keanu is set to return to take revenge on Ben (Credit: BBC)

Fans know Keanu was forced to fake his death after Ben got Martin Fowler to murder him in return for destroying evidence of Martin's hit and run.

But with the secret of his 'murder' being revealed to more and more people, it is only a matter of time before the real truth comes out.

And filming pictures have revealed that Keanu will return in time for the 35th anniversary, and he will have revenge in mind on Ben.

An EastEnders insider told the newspaper: "He looks set to return and have his revenge on Ben ahead of the soap's explosive 35th on February 19, which also coincides with the birth of his baby with Sharon.

"The week is going to be huge and will see at least one character killed off as the locals attend a boat party down the River Thames."

It was recently announced for the soap's 35th anniversary that a 'major character' will be killed off for the show's anniversary.

Ben would be devastated if anything happened to Callum (Credit: BBC)

For the big birthday week, the Carters and other Albert Square residents will set off on a boat on the Thames to celebrate The Queen Vic winning the 'Best Pub' competition.

Speaking about the anniversary episodes, a press release from the BBC soap said: "As we journey out of Walford to the banks of the Thames, the week's episodes will be set over 24 hours, with each episode telling the day's events from a different perspective.

"As the party sets sail, tensions escalate for one family, causing an incident overboard and leading to dangerous consequences.

"Following their win in the 'Best Pub' competition, Mick, Linda, The Queen Vic and its punters will celebrate in style with a boat party on the Thames.

The Carters are celebrating, but for how long? (Credit: BBC)

"However, it won't be plain sailing, as past actions and deadly secrets surface and wreak havoc.

"Mick and Linda are primed to lead the party and, as they struggle to keep their marriage afloat, the Carters will be faced with the toughest decisions they'll ever have to make.

"Trouble has been brewing for the Mitchells since before Christmas. With Sharon's due date looming, past actions come back to haunt them all - sending deadly ripples through the family, and those they are close to."

