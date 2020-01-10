There is a double bill of EastEnders tonight!

Tonight (January 10 2020) there will be two episodes of EastEnders to make up for Monday's missing episode.

On Monday (January 6 2020) fans of the BBC soap were left fuming when the show was cancelled for the FA Cup match between Arsenal and Leeds.

But don't worry, the soap will be airing two episodes tonight in order to make up for it.

The first episode will air at 8pm for half and hour, then the second episode will air at 9pm, finishing at 9.30pm.

It's all going on in tonight's episodes as Billy asks Karen to go with him to a beauty pageant that Janet is taking part in, but when he gets there he makes an alarming discovery.

Later he tries to reason with Honey, but she dismisses his claims.

Determined to help, he begins to research eating disorders.

Billy researches eating disorders (Credit: BBC)

Vinny gets involved with Keegan's business but is shocked when he learns Ash's girlfriend Iqra is his business partner.

Later, Vinny and Keegan are stopped in their tracks.

In order to keep Gray happy, Chantelle is rude to Kheerat.

Chantelle is rude to Kheerat (Credit: BBC)

After being asked on a date by Leo, Whitney makes a risky decision.

Her good mood is short-lived and Jack's good advice leaves her even more frustrated.

Will you be watching tonight's double bill of EastEnders?

