Aaron Thiara joined the cast of EastEnders in July, 2022, entering Walford playing the part of Ravi Gulati.

Ravi has found himself at the centre of the drama on multiple occasions (he is a murderer after all).

But, who is Aaron Thiara and who does he play in EastEnders?

Aaron is an actor from Wolverhampton (Credit: BBC)

Who is Aaron Thiara?

Aaron Thiara is a British actor from Wolverhampton.

Aaron studied at the East 15 Acting school from 2011 – 2014, going on to appear in stage and screen productions.

He is 29 years old.

In the show, Ravi was referred to as Nish’s first born, the product of an affair before he was with Suki.

Although EastEnders has never confirmed Ravi’s actual age, it’s thought he’s in his mid-30s.

Current love interest, Denise Fox, is 54 – giving them a large age-gap.

Aaron plays the role of Ravi Gulati (Credit: BBC)

Who does Aaron Thiara play in EastEnders?

Aaron plays the role of Ravi Gulati.

Joining the soap in July 2022 his first storyline came as Phil Mitchell befriended fellow prison inmate Ravi.

It was then revealed that he was connected to the Panesar family as he started digging for info on Kheerat.

It then became clear that Ravi is the son of Nish Panesar and Haspira Gulati, also being the adoptive son of Ranveer Gulati.

After being released from prison, Phil asked Ravi to kill Ben’s rapist, Lewis Butler.

However, he later changed his mind and Ravi wouldn’t go on to murder someone until later.

And that someone was his own adoptive father.

As Suki hit Ranveer over the head with a clock, she believed that she had killed him.

Ravi turned up at the house and offered to dispose of Ranveer’s body.

With Suki gone, Ranveer revealed himself to still be alive.

With this, Ravi delivered another blow to Ranveer with the clock and killed him, failing to tell Suki that she hadn’t been the one to finish him off.

In the aftermath of the murder, it was revealed that Ravi had been in a secret relationship with Ranveer’s wife, Nina.

The pair had planned to steal his money.

In other storylines, Ravi has previously flirted with Kheerat’s partner, Stacey and is now currently embarking on an affair with Denise Fox.

Aaron has appeared in The Boy with the Top Knot (Credit: BBC)

What else has Aaron Thiara been in?

Before EastEnders, Aaron has starred in the one-off drama – The Boy with the Top Knot.

In this, he played the role of Hardip.

Aaron also starred in the 2019 RSC production of As You Like It, in the role of Jacques de Bois.

He has also had roles in the RSC’s The Taming of the Shrew and has starred in the TV film, Team Xtreme.

Aaron loves fitness (Credit: BBC)

Aaron Thiara’s love of fitness

EastEnders actor Aaron is a huge lover of fitness, having grown up in a sporting background.

The actor loves physical fitness and loves to begin the day meditating.

Holistic living is a huge part of Aaron’s life.

Over on Instagram, Aaron loves to share photos of himself meditating or taking part in a form of physical sport.

View this post on Instagram

He’s been known to share photos of himself with boxing gloves on and sharing reels of himself running with his headphones on.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

