EastEnders spoilers: Denise cheats with Ravi as Jack leaves Walford

Latest EastEnders spoilers have revealed that, as Jack leaves town, Denise and Ravi are set to meet for a night of passion in a steamy hotel rendezvous.

Denise has tried to resist her attraction to Ravi, but continues to struggle as her relationship with Jack hits the skids.

And now, with Jack leaving Walford for a few nights, temptation strikes.

Will Denise cheat on Jack with Ravi?

Read our full EastEnders spoilers for this storyline below.

Jack and Denise’s marriage continues to falter (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Denise makes a drunken pass at Ravi

As the story continues, Denise joins a distracted Jack for a drink at the Vic.

But, when Ravi enters, Denise feels awkward.

She kisses Jack to prove a point to Ravi, as well as herself.

Jack leaves Denise alone in the Vic, heading off early to work commitments.

Later, drunk Denise makes a move on Ravi.

But, not wanting to take advantage of her in a drunken state, Ravi rejects her advances.

Denise lashes out, forcing him to leave.

Later, Denise seeks advice from Sharon, secretly trying to validate her feelings for Ravi.

Denise is unimpressed as Ravi tries to get closer (Credit: BBC)

Ravi tries to get closer to Denise

Following an eventful night, a hungover Sharon, Denise and Stacey wake up in The Vic.

Denise rushes out to meet Jack before he leaves for his work conference.

She kisses him outside No.27, in eyeshot of Ravi.

Meanwhile, Kim is on the hunt for a Walford man to take part in her livestream event.

Ravi volunteers to help out, in order to get closer to Denise.

At Fox & Hair, Denise is flustered by Ravi’s presence.

After some harsh words from Denise, a guilty Ravi decides to withdraw from Kim’s event.

Ravi tries to convince Denise to join him at a hotel rendezvous (Credit: BBC)

Ravi has a proposition for Denise

Later, Ravi heads to No.27 to patch things up with Denise.

However, he ends up asking her to spend the following night with him at a hotel.

Denise initially refuses.

But, after unsuccessfully avoiding each other all day, Denise and Ravi share a passionate kiss in the alleyway of The Vic.

Denise agrees to meet him later at the hotel.

Will she go through with cheating on Jack?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

