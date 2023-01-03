In tonight’s episode of EastEnders (Tuesday January 3, 2023), Lily was interviewed about the circumstances of her pregnancy.

It was revealed that Lily is pregnant when she was sent to hospital after a carbon monoxide leak.

But, did someone abuse Lily?

EastEnders: Lily is pregnant

After a carbon monoxide leak at home, the Slaters went to hospital.

However, once at hospital and being tested for carbon monoxide poisoning, it was revealed to EastEnders viewers that Lily is pregnant.

With Lily being just 12 years old, Stacey was immediately taken aback.

Tonight, Stacey covered the truth from Martin.

However, when Jean turned up with some clean pyjamas and a cuddly toy for Lily, Stacey told her about the pregnancy.

Jean couldn’t process the revelation as being true because Lily doesn’t have a boyfriend.

Stacey then said that Kat didn’t have a boyfriend when she got pregnant with Zoe.

She then started to wonder whether anyone had been hurting Lily.

Lily was furious that Stacey had told Jean and stopped her from coming into the police and social services interview with her.

As Lily was questioned, Stacey had her ear to the door, listening in.

Lily had tears rolling down her cheeks as she agreed to explain what happened the night she had got pregnant.

But, is Stacey right in thinking that someone was hurting Lily?

Who could have abused Lily?

After watching tonight’s scenes, fans have started thinking that Stacey could be right.

They’ve started speculating on who might have abused Lily.

One fan wrote: “I really hope they didn’t bring Freddie’s character back to make him Lily’s baby father.”

Another suggested: “I really do feel that Martin is that father of Lily’s baby.”

A third fan commented: “Hmm there were too many scenes with Freddie today, my suspicions are now on him impregnating Lily.”

Could Freddie or Martin have abused Lily?

Was Lily abused by someone else?

EastEnders: Did someone abuse Lily?

Lily has been keeping the identity of her baby daddy a secret from Stacey.

As her interview started, Lily started to cry.

Could remembering the circumstances of her pregnancy be too painful for Lily?

She’s only 12 years old.

Could someone have abused her?

Did Lily consent to having sex?

