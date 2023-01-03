EastEnders fans predict heartbreaking twist after Lily’s shock pregnancy

EastEnders fans think there’s a heartbreaking twist coming for Whitney Dean after it was confirmed that her niece Lily Slater is pregnant.

Whitney recently discovered she’s pregnant with Zack Hudson’s baby and Stacey has just learnt that her 12-year-old daughter Lily is pregnant.

But now EastEnders fans think that there could be a huge twist coming up.

Stacey and Whitney both took tests (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Whitney Dean and Lily Slater’s pregnancy

Whitney slept with Zack Hudson and last month she ran into Stacey at the pharmacy.

They both needed pregnancy tests but there was only one pack of two left.

Stacey and Whitney bought the tests together and took them at Stacey’s house.

Later Whitney told Chelsea that she’s pregnant with Zack’s baby.

Meanwhile Jean discovered a positive pregnancy test in her bin and assumed it was Stacey’s.

However Stacey told her she was not pregnant and the test belonged to Whitney.

Jean found a pregnancy test in the bin a few weeks ago (Credit: BBC)

Stacey discovers Lily is pregnant

On New Year’s Eve, Jean, Eve and Lily all collapsed.

After hearing about everyone’s symptoms, a paramedic told them to evacuate the house and that they needed to get checked out at the hospital due to a carbon monoxide leak.

Fans think that there was a mix up with the tests (Credit: BBC)

At the hospital, Stacey was informed that Lily is pregnant.

Due to Lily’s age, social services and the police got involved.

When Lily woke up, Stacey told her daughter that she is pregnant and Lily broke down in tears.

However now it’s been confirmed Lily is pregnant, fans think that the tests got mixed up and Whitney isn’t actually pregnant. They believe the test Jean found was actually Lily’s.

So is Whitney actually pregnant or is the pregnancy test Lilly’s after all? #Eastenders — Sophie x (@sophiemaria93) January 2, 2023

Whitney might not even be pregnant and it was lily’s test all along. Zack doesn’t take the new job offer and then there’s a whole holiday special where everything gets revealed… Omg the #EastEnders writers have many ways to take this in! This is why I love this show icl 😂🥰 — COCONUT 🥥 (@emonmiahh) January 3, 2023

So that must have been Lily’s pregnancy test that was found at the Slater’s a few weeks ago… I hope this isn’t some ridiculous twist whereby Whitney isn’t actually pregnant… #EastEnders — Fiona-Rhiannon (@FionaRhiannon) January 1, 2023

Wow what a start to #Eastenders 2023! This episode is proof that you don't need 1 hour specials all the time for the occasion!! So if Lily is pregnant then Whitney isn't after all? — Alex95 (@cadburysmeaow) January 1, 2023

Who is the father of Lily’s baby?

It has not been revealed who the father of Lily’s baby is.

The 12-year-old has not been known to have a relationship, but fans have come up with different theories about who the dad could be.

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2023? Who’s returning and joining the cast?



EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!