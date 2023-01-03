Lily looking worried and crying in EastEnders
Soaps

EastEnders fans predict heartbreaking twist after Lily’s shock pregnancy

Lily got some shocking news

By Charlotte Rodrigues

EastEnders fans think there’s a heartbreaking twist coming for Whitney Dean after it was confirmed that her niece Lily Slater is pregnant.

Whitney recently discovered she’s pregnant with Zack Hudson’s baby and Stacey has just learnt that her 12-year-old daughter Lily is pregnant.

But now EastEnders fans think that there could be a huge twist coming up.

Whitney and Stacey look worried on EastEnders
Stacey and Whitney both took tests (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Whitney Dean and Lily Slater’s pregnancy

Whitney slept with Zack Hudson and last month she ran into Stacey at the pharmacy.

They both needed pregnancy tests but there was only one pack of two left.

Stacey and Whitney bought the tests together and took them at Stacey’s house.

Later Whitney told Chelsea that she’s pregnant with Zack’s baby.

Meanwhile Jean discovered a positive pregnancy test in her bin and assumed it was Stacey’s.

However Stacey told her she was not pregnant and the test belonged to Whitney.

Jean found a pregnancy test in the bin a few weeks ago (Credit: BBC)

Stacey discovers Lily is pregnant

On New Year’s Eve, Jean, Eve and Lily all collapsed.

After hearing about everyone’s symptoms, a paramedic told them to evacuate the house and that they needed to get checked out at the hospital due to a carbon monoxide leak.

Fans think that there was a mix up with the tests (Credit: BBC)

At the hospital, Stacey was informed that Lily is pregnant.

Due to Lily’s age, social services and the police got involved.

When Lily woke up, Stacey told her daughter that she is pregnant and Lily broke down in tears.

However now it’s been confirmed Lily is pregnant, fans think that the tests got mixed up and Whitney isn’t actually pregnant. They believe the test Jean found was actually Lily’s.

Who is the father of Lily’s baby?

It has not been revealed who the father of Lily’s baby is.

The 12-year-old has not been known to have a relationship, but fans have come up with different theories about who the dad could be.

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One. 

