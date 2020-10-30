EastEnders viewers were left horrified as Honey Mitchell was drugged by her date, Paul.

In last night’s scene (Thursday, October 29) Honey decided to go on a second date with Paul to Walford East.

The two seemed to be enjoying a nice lunch together, but when she went to the toilet, he ended up spiking her drink.

As the drug started to take effect on Honey, Paul quickly got her out of there, making out he was going to take her home.

But as she got outside she made a quick call to her friend Jay.

Soon Paul took Honey down an alleyway and she eventually fell unconscious.

Meanwhile, Jay heard the voicemail Honey had left and was concerned hearing her slurring her words and decided to go look for her.

He was left even more worried when he stopped by Walford East and realised they were no longer there.

As he headed back on to the Square, Paul began filming an unconscious Honey and started to unbuckle his jeans.

Jay decided to try calling Honey’s mobile again and heard it ringing down the alleyway. He soon saw what Paul was about to do.

Jay ended up chasing him off before shouting to Honey to try and wake her up. Viewers were left horrified by the scenes.

@bbceastenders Absolutely terrifying watching Honey on her date and what could potentially happen when someone spikes your drink 😖😖😖 Horrible horrible people out there!! 🤮 #EastEnders — J O D I (@Its_Jodii) October 29, 2020

Shocking scenes in the soaps tonight with Honey’s ordeal in #Eastenders, sickening and I sort of knew it was coming with Cain in #Emmerdale but still quite a sight. — Daniel Brown (@DanJBrownMUFC) October 29, 2020

#EastEnders Jesus! Did Honey’s date do it or did Jay stop him?! 😩 — Nk3play2 (@Nk3play2) October 29, 2020

God that sent a chill down my spine. Poor Honey #Eastenders — Annie C (@gingerannie34) October 29, 2020

What was that guy gonna do to Honey in an alleyway in broad daylight, with people passing by?! 🤔 Sicko!! #EastEnders — 𝕁𝕠, 𝔸𝕔𝕥𝕦𝕒𝕝𝕝𝕪 #WeAreRobinHood (@LovesRedWine) October 29, 2020

EastEnders: What’s next for Honey?

Next week, Honey meets with DC Ward to discuss her case and Billy sees them.

Wanting to know what’s happening, Jay is forced to go against Honey’s wishes and tell him what’s happened.

Honey later tells Jay and Billy that Paul was arrested and found a video he took on his phone. But he’s since been released on bail.

Hearing this, Billy is fuming and disappears. But later Jay realises what Billy is up to and he finds him about to attack Paul with a brick.

Soon Jay goes with Honey to meet DI Ward again and Jay is amazed at Honey’s strength.

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

