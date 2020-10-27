EastEnders spoilers reveal Isaac offers to take Lola out. But will she cheat on Jay?

Earlier this year, Jay and Lola went through a rough patch. After splitting up briefly, Lola slept with her ex-boyfriend Peter Beale.

When she and Jay got back together, she failed to tell him about her night with Peter. And despite struggling with the guilt, she told Jay she wants them to move in together.

Honey meets with DC Ward for an update on her case (Credit: BBC)

Next week, Honey meets with DC Ward for an update on her case when Billy spots them. Jay is forced to go against Honey’s wishes and tells him what happened – her date, Paul, spiked her drink.

She later tells them both that Paul was arrested and they found the video he took on his phone. But he’s since been released on bail. Hearing this, Billy is fuming and disappears.

Jay realises what Billy is up to and finds him about to attack Paul with a brick (Credit: BBC)

Later, Jay realises what Billy is up to and finds him about to attack Paul with a brick.

EastEnders: Lola cheats on Jay with Isaac?

Later, Honey meets DI Ward with Jay. Jay is amazed at Honey’s strength. Lola and Jay begin to discuss flats, but he soon has to leave to check in on Honey.

However it’s not long before Isaac comes along and offers to buy Lola a drink instead. Will she accept his offer?

Lola isn’t excited about her and Jay’s new flat (Credit: BBC)

Jay has good news – they got the flat. However Lola isn’t as excited as she should be about them living together.

Later, Isaac asks Lola if she wants to go to brunch and she accepts, grateful for the distraction. However, Isaac soon makes another offer.

When the teacher asks if she wants to go on a date sometime, Lola is shocked. But Isaac points out that she’s clearly not happy.

What will she say to Isaac? Will she end up cheating on Jay?

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

