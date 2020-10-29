I’m A Celebrity has reportedly signed up EastEnders star, Shane Ritchie.

The 56-year-old actor, who is well known for playing Alfie Moon in the BBC soap, will reportedly been taking part in the 2002 series of I’m A Celeb, which will be set in Wales.

An insider report told The Sun: “ITV has always wanted Shane for the jungle but with panto not happening this year and other work opportunities less likely, he decided it was time to take the plunge.

“Going to North wales is less of a huge commitment than flying halfway across the world, too, so he jumped at the chance.

“He’s already being talked about by production as an early favourite as he’s such a likeable bloke and known to millions of fans.

“ITV are delighted they’ve managed to convince him to take part.”

Will Shane Richie return to EastEnders?

Shane has played Alfie Moon on and off in EastEnders since 2002.

The character was last seen last year. Although he has since been mentioned, he hasn’t made a return to Walford.

Shane spoke about returning to the soap last year on Lorraine. He told the TV presenter: “I don’t know [if I’ll go back]. He’s still on the run I believe.

“I still speak to Jessie, she gives me updates.

“If I was to go back, maybe it would be 2020, 2021? I’m busy next year so maybe the year after.”

I’m A Celebrity: 2020 series

This year’s I’m A Celebrity is being filmed in Gwrych Castle in Abergele North Wales. This is instead of it’s usual location in Murwillumbah, New South Wales, Australia.

Due to the coronavirus, the show has been moved to the UK.

Other celebrities rumoured to be taking part in this year’s series include EastEnders star Jessica Plummer, journalist Victoria Derbyshire, presenter Vernon Kay, singer Russell Watson, dancer AJ Pritchard, Paralympian Hollie Arnold, actress Ruth Henshall and Coronation Street star Beverley Callard.

