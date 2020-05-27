The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Wednesday 27th May 2020
Soaps

EastEnders viewers cringe as Jean tries to seduce Phil

Jean wanted to try and bring her daughter home

By Charlotte Rodrigues
Tags: EastEnders, Jean Slater, Phil Mitchell

EastEnders viewers were left in a state of 'cringe' as Jean Slater tried to seduce Phil Mitchell in last night's episode (Tuesday, May 26).

Last year, Jean's daughter Stacey attacked Phil in order to stop him from hurting her husband Martin. Phil's son Ben found out what Stacey did and told her to leave Walford.

Over the last few weeks, Jean has been struggling with her mental health and desperately wants to see Stacey.

In last night's episode, Jean planned to leave Walford to visit her daughter. But knowing she isn't well, Shirley managed to stop her and took her for a cup of tea in the cafe.

Jean wanted to know how to get through to Phil (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Jean told Shirley it was because of Phil that Stacey couldn't return and wanted to know how to get through to him. Shirley told her friend that Phil only thinks women are only good for one thing.

Shirley assured Jean she would speak to Kush about contacting Stacey.

Jean paid Phil a visit

Jean tried to seduce Phil (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Read More: EastEnders fans beg soap to give Keegan a break as his van is trashed 

But Jean took matters into her own hands and used what Shirley told her to try and seduce Phil.

After sneaking into the Mitchells' home, Jean proposed to Phil that she would sleep with him in return for Stacey being allowed to come back without repercussions.

Knowing something isn't right with Jean, Phil made a call to Shirley. However viewers were left 'cringing' at the scenes.

Contacting Stacey

Could Jean's mental health lead to Stacey's return (Credit: BBC)

Read More: EastEnders FIRST LOOK: Next week's spoilers in 10 pictures 

When Shirley arrived at Phil's, she took Jean home. After failed attempts to contact Stacey, Kush finally received a call from her.

Jean and Phil had me cringing so hard.

But when she asked after Jean, Kush told Stacey that things were fine. Will he eventually tell Stacey the truth about Jean? Will we see her return to Walford soon?

EastEnders airs Monday at 8pm and Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

What did you think of the Phil and Jean scene? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

EastEnders Jean Slater Phil Mitchell

Trending Articles

 Prince Harry's emotional letter inspired by Princess Diana revealed
Brits will be able to host small outdoor gatherings next month and kids can FINALLY see their grandparents
Preview of Jeffrey Epstein Netflix documentary horrifies Lorraine Kelly on Good Morning Britain
'Fed up' GMB viewers DEFEND Dominic Cummings and report show to Ofcom
Where is Rhys Jones' killer now? Sean Mercer is causing fresh heartache behind bars
This Morning: Martin Clunes interview hit with technical blunders