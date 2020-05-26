EastEnders fans beg soap to give Keegan a break as his van is trashed

EastEnders fans have begged for the soap to give Keegan Butcher-Baker a break after his van was trashed in last night's episode (Monday, May 25).

Over the last few months, Keegan has been struggling as police began stopping him almost everyday for searches and accusing him of crimes he didn't commit.

Keegan was arrested for something he didn't do (Credit: BBC)

Read More: EastEnders star Charlie Brooks shares rare picture of teenage daughter

In last night's episode he was cleared of all charges after the incident at Vinny's party and it looked like things were on the up for Keegan.

As the young businessman began working, selling sandwiches from his van, he had a customer approach to buy lunch. He soon told Keegan he ran a few businesses and they should work together

Tiffany had a go at a customer who assumed Keegan sold drugs (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Keen on the idea, Keegan agreed. But the customer soon asked Keegan if he could get hold of some pills, assuming Keegan's business was a cover for selling drugs.

Furious at the assumption, Tiffany laid into the man and threatened to call the police.

Later, the man returned with a group of his friends and proceeded to vandalise Keegan's van.

Keegan's van was vandalised (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

As well as smashing the windows, destroying the signs and using spray paint on it, the group of thugs stole a pair of shoes from Keegan.

The shoes belonged to his friend Shakil, who died in 2018 after being stabbed.

Can @bbceastenders please stop putting keegan through it my heart breaks for him every single episode 😭😭 #eastenders — annabelle violet (@annanabatman) May 25, 2020

This Keegan storyline is heartbreaking 💔 #EastEnders — littleghostgirl (@littleghostgir1) May 25, 2020

#Eastenders Keegan needs a break, and Sharon needs a slap, just sayin'!*! — Jan Wilkins (@janwilkins59) May 25, 2020

The scriptwriters need to give Keegan a lucky break. It's all getting too much now. #EastEnders — Rodney Watson (@RodneyMWatson) May 25, 2020

@bbceastenders #EastEnders Why didn't the market traders help Keegan? I hate it when the script writers pick on a character. Also can't stand Suki. Maybe when they run put of episodes it might be time to give up 🤷‍♂️ — Judith Wiseman (@JudithW59) May 25, 2020

So sad Keegan really can’t catch a break can he #EastEnders — Martin Morgan (@martin_morgan) May 25, 2020

Don’t think I can watch much more of #Eastenders with the keegan storyline. It’s so upsetting to watch 😭 — Bobbi🦋 (@BobbiSu93) May 25, 2020

What else has Keegan been through?

EastEnders fans were devastated for Keegan and have begged for the show to give him a break.

Most recently, he was arrested after police Vinny's party got out of hand. After a brick was thrown at a police car, an officer believed it was Keegan's doing. Shortly after the incident, Keegan was pushed towards the policeman, making it look as if he was going to attack.

He was arrested and things soon got much worse as he and Tiffany were evicted from their flat.

Eventually footage managed to prove Keegan didn't throw the brick and he was pushed.

EastEnders: What's next for Keegan?

In next week's episodes, Karen prepares to leave Walford and move away.

Keegan talks to his mum as she packs up and asks to move away with her.

Will Keegan move and leave Tiffany behind? (Credit: BBC)

Read More: EastEnders FIRST LOOK: Next week's spoilers in 10 pictures

Meanwhile, Tiffany gets advice from Denise on her relationship. Afterwards, she begins to feel happier and tells Keegan she loves him.

But will he reveal his plans to leave?

EastEnders airs Monday at 8pm and Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.