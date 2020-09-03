EastEnders to revisit Lucy Beale death storyline as Bobby makes future plans

EastEnders will revisit Lucy Beale’s death storyline as Bobby Beale makes a huge decision about his future.

On Instagram, the BBC soap has been sharing stories on each character and what they’ve been up to in lockdown.

Today (Thursday, September 3) the show shared a story about Bobby.

EastEnders revealed Bobby Beale makes a huge decision about his future (Credit: Instagram)

In the post it read: “Worked for his dad and Max, delivery takeaways for Walford East.

“Became increasingly nervous about catching coronavirus and started to develop issues with constant and extreme hand washing routines.

“The crisis got him thinking about the future, and is setting up The Lucy Beale Foundation charity.”

Meanwhile, it was also revealed that Bobby’s brother, Lucy’s twin, Peter, struggled living with Bobby in lockdown.

Peter found it hard living with Bobby in lockdown (Credit: Instagram @bbceastenders)

Peter’s post read: “Delighted that Ian moved out. Enjoyed spending time with Kathy, the one person he feels truly understands him.

“Found it hard being cooped up with Bobby, his sister’s killer, but kept him at a distance and ignored his grief by swiping right on a pretty girl.”

EastEnders – What happened with Bobby and Lucy Beale

Meanwhile, Lucy’s death has been mentioned frequently this year with her twin brother Peter returning to Albert Square.

Lucy’s murder became one of the soap’s biggest whodunit storylines.

For 10 months people wondered who killed Ian Beale’s daughter.

Bobby killed Lucy in 2014 (Credit: BBC)

Read More: EastEnders SPOILERS: Dotty tells Sharon the truth about Dennis’s death

On the show’s 30th anniversary, viewers found out Bobby killed her by hitting her over the head with her jewellery box.

However, Lucy’s stepmother and Bobby’s adoptive mum Jane covered up Bobby’s crime by moving the body.

But she told the little boy someone else killed Lucy.

Read More: EastEnders autumn trailer: Five explosive spoilers

But eventually Bobby learnt he did kill Lucy. After attacking Jane, he told the police he killed Lucy.

After being released from prison last year, it became clear Bobby still struggles with the guilt.

However, how will his family feel about him starting a charity in Lucy’s name?

EastEnders episodes return to BBC One at 8.05pm on Monday 7th September.

Are you looking forward to EastEnders return? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.