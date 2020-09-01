EastEnders SPOILERS: Dotty tells Sharon the truth about Dennis’s death

EastEnders spoilers reveal Dotty tells Sharon the truth about Dennis’s death. But what does this mean for Sharon and Ian?

Back in February, before the BBC soap went off air, Dennis was killed in the Thames boat crash. But what Sharon doesn’t know her best friend, Ian, locked Dennis in a room on the boat before it crashed, planning to take him to the police for bullying Bobby Beale.

Despite Ian’s attempts to save Dennis, the teenager ended up drowning. But how will Sharon react when she learns Ian inadvertently played a part in her son’s death?

In next week’s episodes, Ian is happy to have a fresh start with The Queen Vic bust back in its rightful place, now the police investigation into the boat crash is now over.

The bust is back in The Vic (Credit: BBC)

Later, Sharon spirals to see the bust back and memories of the crash come flooding back. She questions Ian on whether anything of Denny’s was returned, leaving Ian feeling terrible that he blindsided her.

Meanwhile, it’s Dotty’s court hearing after her arrest at Ruby’s club, which was set up by Ian.

Sharon learns the truth (Credit: BBC)

Ian and Dotty come to an agreement with Ian changing his statement to drop the charges in return for Dotty’s silence on Dennis. However after being constantly riled by Ian, Dotty is unable to keep quiet any longer.

EastEnders: Dotty tells Sharon the truth

She storms into The Vic and tells Sharon that Ian is the reason Dennis died.

Dotty tells Sharon that Ian is the reason her son died (Credit: BBC)

Sharon is in disbelief as Ian desperately tries to defend himself. Who will she believe?

EastEnders: Dotty vs. Ian

After Dennis’s death, Dotty heard a voicemail which proved Ian was the reason Dennis was trapped on the boat.

She made attempts to blackmail Ian, however he managed to get out of it.

Dotty has been keeping Ian’s secret for months (Credit: BBC)

When he discovered she had been selling Nos canisters at Ruby’s club, he set her up to get arrested.

But how will it play out now Sharon knows the truth?

EastEnders episodes return to BBC One at 8.05pm on Monday 7th September.

