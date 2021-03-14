EastEnders’ Suki actress Balvinder Sopal has revealed how her character could destroy Peter Beale.

In the BBC soap, scheming mum Suki Panesar is determined to control all aspects of her children’s lives.

Peter has no idea Suki will destroy him (Credit: BBC)

And her junior doctor daughter Ash is no exception – with Suki having already bedded Ash’s new boyfriend, Peter.

The pair shared a one night stand when Peter and Ash was just a flirtation.

Viewers have been waiting for Suki to expose her night of passion with Peter, but so far, she’s kept mum.

Read more: EastEnders star Jake Wood agrees to officiate fan’s wedding as Max Branning

However now, with Suki disapproving of Ash’s relationship with Peter, it’s time for Suki to use the secret.

Actress Balvinder Sopal has revealed what’s to come for the dramatic storyline.

“I think in typical Suki style she wants all her children for herself,” she said.

“She doesn’t like the idea that potentially Ash could be getting with somebody and be distracted from what she should be focusing on, which is her family and her career.”

However Suki Panesar is a destroyer, Balvinder has warned (Credit: BBC)

Suki Panesar is a destroyer, says EastEnders star Balvinder Sopal

However, Suki doesn’t feel guilty about her own romp with personal trainer Peter.

Asked if she thinks Suki feels guilt for what she’s done, Balvinder said: “No, I don’t think so. I think she’s fully intending to use it in a way that will impact Ash’s life. And I don’t mean that positively.”

However, she added Suki is “the destroyer” and she “can’t help herself” as that’s the kind of character she is.

Balvinder said there is “something in [Suki] that” means she has to be “the focus of controversy”. But she also thinks it’s her way of “keeping some control” over the kids.

Read more: EastEnders SPOILERS: Sharon Watts to confess Ian Beale murder plot to Kathy?

She explained that Suki’s behaviour provides a way for her to keep Ash “in check” and put her in her place.

Balvinder also said she thinks Suki never “regrets anything”.

Will Peter be able to stand up against Suki when even Phil Mitchell struggled?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!