EastEnders: Suki makes X-rated sex act offer, leaving fans gobsmacked

The scene took viewers by surprise!

By Charlotte Rodrigues

EastEnders fans were left gobsmacked as Suki Panesar tried to seduce Peter Beale with an X-rated sex act offer.

Earlier this week, Dotty invited Iqra and Ash to a party she was throwing. As soon as Ash heard Peter would be attending, she agreed to come along and Suki noticed her daughter’s reaction.

In last night’s episode of the BBC soap (Tuesday, January 12) Ash, Iqra, Keegan, Tiffany and Peter attended Dotty’s party.

Ash, Peter, Tiffany and Keegan went to the call centre. But Suki soon kicked them out (Credit: BBC)

However halfway through, Ash invited Peter, Keegan and Dotty to the call centre for their own party, but insisted her girlfriend Iqra stayed behind.

At the call centre, Suki caught the four having their gathering and sent them all packing.

EastEnders: Suki and Peter

On his way out, Peter dropped his wallet, which Suki picked up and began to go through.

As she found a condom in his wallet, Peter turned around realising he left his wallet behind.

Revealing she had been on a failure of  a date, Suki kept a hold of Peter’s condom and began flirting with him.

Suki offered Peter an X-rated sex act (Credit: BBC)

As Peter asked about her date, Suki said: “Well I’m sitting here talking to you instead of laying under him, so what does that tell you?”

Peter then complimented her saying: “I can see exactly where Ash gets her looks from, and her mouth.”

Suki then replied suggestively: “Want to see how well I use it?”

Viewers were gobsmacked by the saucy scenes.

What’s next for Suki and Peter?

It wasn’t revealed if Peter took Suki up on her offer. However next week Iqra and Ash end up splitting up and she is forced to move back home.

Ash moves back in with Suki. But Suki soon teases Peter (Credit: BBC)

Peter soon arrives to take Ash out to cheer her up. But when she’s out of earshot, Suki takes a moment to tease Peter…

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

