EastEnders star Shona McGarty has revealed she wants to do Strictly Come Dancing – but turned them down when she was asked.

The Whitney Dean actress admitted her nerves stopped her from accepting the deal to compete on the dancing show.

However, after Maisie Smith’s star turn on the show last year, Shona now fears she’ll have to wait another two years to get her chance.

What did Shona say about Strictly?

She told the Daily Star Sunday: “I was asked to do it, but nerves got the better of me. As I’ve grown up, I have realised that the anxiety and nerve thing that I suffer from, which stops me from doing things, is all in my head. I’m doing more things now that I used to be afraid of, such as live interviews.

“I know I’m on a huge soap, but if I make a mistake, I can do it again. With a live interview or Strictly, you only get one shot.

“Maisie keeps telling me to do Strictly and I would really love to, although she absolutely smashed it. I said to her that I’ll have to wait two years now before I do it.”

EastEnders: Shona McGarty wants Whitney to expose Gray

On screen Shona is about to have one of her biggest storylines yet as Whitney gets drawn into killer Gray Atkins’ life.

Whitney has been falling under Gray’s spell ever since he managed to free her from prison for Leo’s death.

But while Whitney has no idea that Gray has killed his wife Chantelle and Tina Carter, Shona has hinted she could find out and expose him.

“That would be amazing,” she told Inside Soap.

As well as that, she said: “When I’m out shopping, all I get from people is: ‘Stay away from Gray.’ And ‘When is he going to get caught?’ I just have to say: ‘I don’t know!’

“So if I got some scripts that said Whitney was the one to find out about Gray, then I’d be happy. I’d love to play out that storyline!”

However, she also said Whitney needs to be careful as Gray can “explode at any moment”.

