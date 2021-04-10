EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale fans have been left furious over the soaps being cancelled.

In the aftermath of Prince Philip’s death aged 99, the BBC and ITV pulled their usual schedules.

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away peacefully yesterday morning, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

And, in place of their usual programming, both channels aired news coverage all day and night.

However, that meant that soap fans were deprived of their usual episodes of the big three.

So what did soap fans say about the shows being cancelled?

Fans were furious at the decision leaving them with little choice to watch on television.

One said: “Not to be rude but why did they have to stop tonight’s EastEnders please.”

“I’m raging Coronation Street has been cancelled,” declared a second.

A third said: “No #emmerdale, no #corrie, no #eastenders and even #gardenersworld has not escaped the chop tonight. As if life isn’t bad enough as it is.”

Soaps cancelled: Viewing figures down

And it looked like a ratings loser for the channels.

Reports claim viewership was down significantly on the previous Friday.

Deadline claims that BBC One was down 6%, BBC Two 65%, ITV a huge 60% and Channel 4 – which kept most of its schedule in tact – was down 8.5%.

When will Coronation Street, Emmerdale and EastEnders air the cancelled episodes?

The soaps will air Friday’s episodes on Monday (April 12) – simply pushing their schedules back.

Emmerdale will then air an hour-long special on Tuesday from 7pm to catch-up.

Coronation Street will follow at 8pm on Tuesday with an hour-long episodes.

It has not yet been announced when the BBC plans to air the extra episode of EastEnders but it will likely be next week.

