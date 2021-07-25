EastEnders star Samantha Womack teases Ronnie Mitchell’s return from the dead

EastEnders star Samantha Womack has teased that Ronnie Mitchell could return from the dead.

The actress, 48, played Ronnie for 10 years between 2007 and 2017 when the character was killed off alongside her sister Roxy.

Samantha Womack has teased her potential EastEnders comeback (Credit: Splash News)

Fans have long slammed the decision to kill off the sisters and begged for bosses to find a way to bring them back. And now it appears Samantha has been listening.

She has come up with her own way for Ronnie to return from the dead and rule Walford once more.

Speaking on TalkRadio she called the decision by BBC bosses to end the character for good a “huge blow”.

And she admitted she would return – if the script was up to scratch.

Samantha explained: “Billy works in the mortuary. He was working in the funeral parlour.

“Someone sent me storylines of people that had faked their own deaths to come out of situations. It’s really funny.”

EastEnders star Samantha Womack open to soap return

Asked if Ronnie being so damaged that she faked her own death would be a good reason for her to return, Samantha said she was open to the idea.

She added: “I’d do any job – if I read the script and I thought any job was exciting.

“Yeah, as long as it could be post-Covid. Haystack hair and wafting about in a kaftan.”

Ronnie and Roxy Mitchell are two of the most popular EastEnders characters (Credit: BBC)

The soap has a long history of characters returning from the dead after they’ve been murdered.

Dirty Den famously made his own comeback in 2003, decades after he was seemingly shot.

And Kathy Beale made a shock return for the 30th anniversary after dying in a car crash in South Africa.

With the fan excitement surrounding Ronnie and Roxy – bosses could pull off their comebacks.

They both drowned in 2017 on Ronnie’s wedding day after Roxy went swimming and couldn’t get out, forcing Ronnie to jump in to save her.

However her wedding dress proved both of their downfalls and they drowned in horrifying circumstances.

Do you want the Mitchell sisters to return to Walford?

