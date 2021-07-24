EastEnders: Chelsea Fox ‘could expose serial killer Gray Atkins,’ hints Zaraah Abrahams

EastEnders star Zaraah Abrahams has hinted Chelsea Fox will be the one to expose serial killer Gray Atkins.

The character has been drawn into Gray’s world, thinking he’s a rich mark for her to take advantage of.

However viewers know the truth – that he’s killed three people.

They have watched him murder his wife Chantelle, barmaid Tina Carter and love rival Kush Kazemi in cold blood.

And now Chelsea looks to be tempting fate by exercising her own manipulations on him.

Actress Zaraah is hopeful that Chelsea will be the one to bring him down in the end.

“I would love that,” the actress told Inside Soap. “As long as there are no repercussions for her!

“Chelsea is very nosy, she’s always going to be investigating because she’s quite a selfish person.

“So I think she will always be up in any of her boyfriends’ business. But if she found out about Gray, that would be very explosive!”

EastEnders’ Chelsea Fox thinks she’s invincible reveals Zaraah Abrahams

She added: “Chelsea thinks she’s invincible! She thinks that going out with a lawyer means that nothing can happen to her.”

Zaraah also teased that there are more twists to come in the long-running storyline.

The actress added that Chelsea “does see another side to him” and “this could well be the start of Gray’s downfall”.

She said Chelsea is “always in other people’s business so I think she is a big stem to him falling apart” and she “doesn’t let go of things that she hasn’t got answers to”.

Zaraah concluded that “especially as a woman as well, to find out where it all started from the domestic abuse, it would be good for her to be involved”.

