Lacey Turner poses with very youthful lookalike mum as she turns 60

Lacey Turner has stunned fans by revealing her very youthful lookalike mum on her 60th birthday.

The EastEnders actress showed off her mum’s age-defying beauty in a touching Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by laceyturner (@laceyturner)

Sharing a series of pictures of the two of them, Lacey captioned the post: “To the most beautiful human to have ever hit this planet!

“Inside and out the kindest, most caring and loving friend, mother & nanna. Happy 60th mama! I’ve never loved anyone like you.

“Have the best day.”

Read more: EastEnders: Denise Fox criticised as she threatens Phil Mitchell over son Raymond

Fans couldn’t believe how young her mum looks – and said they were more like sisters.

Emmerdale star Charley Webb commented: “Like sisters.”

A second said: “Your mum is absolutely stunning 🤩 you look so alike.”

A third said: “You are twins! 👯‍♀️ Happy birthday!”

Last month Lacey shared a picture of her famous soap star siblings.

EastEnders star Lacey Turner has famous soap star sisters

The EastEnders star posted the family photo to her Instagram Stories.

Lacey, 33, smiles in a red bikini top and sarong in the snap.

Her sisters Lily and Daisy are also both seen beaming as the girls enjoyed what appears to be a throwback pool day with their dad Les.

Lacey Turner poses with dad Les and sisters Lily and Daisy (Credit: Instagram)

Soap fans will recognise Daisy, 31, from her role in Hollyoaks.

Starring as villain Rebecca Massey/Jenny Houston for nine months in 2011, she is well known in the role. She was later brutally killed by Silas Blisset.

She wears a yellow dress in the picture.

Read more: EastEnders: Chelsea Fox ‘could expose serial killer Gray Atkins,’ hints Zaraah Abrahams

Lily, 20, wearing the black top and green skirt, previously appeared in EastEnders as Kat Slater’s friend Martine’s daughter Shenice.

The budding star auditioned for the role under a different surname to her sister and producer at the time, Brian Kirkwood, admitted he had no clue who she was.

Such a talented family!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!