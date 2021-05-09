Former EastEnders star Martin Kemp has told how he was punched by a fan of the soap.

The actor played Steve Owen in the BBC soap between 1998 and 2002.

He was involved in some huge storylines including Phil Mitchell’s shooting.

Martin Kemp quit the soap in 2002 as Steve Owen (Credit: BBC)

What did Martin Kemp say about being punched?

The Who Shot Phil? storyline captivated the nation and it was at the height of it in 2001 when his character Steve was arrested for the crime.

But it apparently inspired some fans to take revenge.

Speaking on today’s (May 9) episode of Martin and Roman’s Sunday Best, Martin revealed he was left in pain by the assault.

“I tell you what, I got hit once,” he said.

“I got hit on Tottenham Court Road. This guy came up to me, he looked at me and you have your head down because you don’t want people to recognise you.

“Walking along, cap on, and all I knew what this fist came flying out of nowhere. Hit me in the stomach.”

He added: “And he said: ‘Steve Owen.’ Boom. I said: ‘What did you do that for?’ It absolutely winded me. It was for shooting Phil Mitchell.”

Martin Kemp reveals a fan punched him – but left him winded (Credit: ITV)

When did Martin Kemp leave EastEnders?

Martin’s character Steve was killed in 2002 after trying to kidnap Phil’s daughter Louise.

He went up in a car explosion after a last-minute change of heart saw him save Louise’s life.

But his wife Mel was left devastated by his death.

Almost two decades later she returned to Walford but two years after that she perished in a lorry smash.

However, watching from home, actor Martin shared his thoughts about Mel’s death.

Martin, who played Mel’s husband Steve Owen from 1998 to 2002, tweeted: “So the Owens come to an end!!!

“Now just part of #EastEnders history, congrats to everyone on the show, taking ongoing drama back to its best!!!”

