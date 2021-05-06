EastEnders spoilers reveal Phil discovers that he was the target of Callum’s investigation. But is Callum in danger from his fiancé’s dad?

In this week’s episodes, Ben was horrified when Callum admitted he lied about being undercover and his boss Thompson wasn’t his target – it was Ben’s dad Phil.

EastEnders spoilers: Phil kills Callum as he discovers his betrayal?

In next week’s scenes pre-wedding jitters are at all all-time high as Callum wakes up on the big day, facing the real possibility that Ben may not show up.

Ben is missing (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile Kathy is concerned that Ben will leave Callum waiting at the altar. She encourages Phil to talk to Ben.

Ben listens to his dad but shows no sign of getting ready.

Phil tries to talk to Ben (Credit: BBC)

Later the wedding guests are gathering at The Vic when Phil storms in – Ben is missing.

When news reaches Callum, Stuart and Vi at the register office, Stuart jumps into action and rushes to try and find Ben. Meanwhile Callum waits at the altar. Is the wedding going to go ahead?

Soon Phil finds Ben at the Arches and asks what Callum has done. But Ben covers the truth.

Stuart lets the truth slip to Phil (Credit: BBC)

Soon Phil runs into Stuart who mistakenly reveals that Callum was working undercover on him, leaving Phil in a deep rage.

Is Callum in danger from Phil?

Tony Clay teases showdown between Callum and Phil

Recently Tony Clay, who plays Callum, teased a showdown between Callum and Phil.

Speaking to the media, he said: “This is the build-up to the wedding – ironing out the creases before we get there! There has to be a confrontation between Callum and Phil.

“Callum finds out Stuart has told Phil. He’s made it ten times worse, but it’s out there.

Tony Clay has teased a showdown (Credit: BBC)

“Once it’s cleared up, they might be able to move forward. But this is Phil Mitchell we’re talking about.

“It will be a huge test for Ben and Callum – and for Callum and Phil. Can they work together to help Ben through any issues?”

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

