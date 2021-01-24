EastEnders star Maisie Smith ‘planning own gym clothes line after soap exit’

EastEnders star Maisie Smith is reportedly planning to launch her own gym clothes line after quitting the soap.

According to reports, the Tiffany Butcher actress is said to be walking away from the soap at the end of her current contract later this year.

Maisie Smith is a big fan of the gym (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Will Maisie Smith bring out a gym clothes range?

And now The Sun claims she will launch her own range of clothes of gymwear for “curvy, petite women”.

A source close to Maisie said: “Maisie wants to broaden gym clothes to women of all shapes and sizes.”

She said last year: “I find it hard finding the right pieces that suit my body and that I feel comfortable in.”

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Maisie for comment.

Read more: EastEnders SPOILERS: Gray finds a new victim

She first joined up to play the daughter of Bianca and Ricky in 2008.

According to the Mail, Maisie is planning to quit the soap at the end of her current contract.

It will run out in October, meaning she could exit around Christmas 2021.

Maisie plays Tiffany Butcher in EastEnders (Credit: ITV)

However, Maisie is hoping bosses decide against a final exit so the option for her to return is there.

A source said: “Maisie loves EastEnders and idolises some of her co-stars, some of whom have been great role models for her.

“She believes the soap has been the perfect place to learn her trade and she owes them so much. Leaving will be a wrench but at least she knows she could return.”

The actress is set to make a fortune after leaving the soap (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Star to ‘make fortune after leaving EastEnders’

The insider added that Maisie will make a fortune from brand endorsements once free from the strict BBC contract she is under.

But her plans are said to involve cracking Hollywood like former co-stars Ben Hardy and Himesh Patel.

The source added: “Maisie is hugely ambitious and wants to test herself away from soaps. Starring in movies is a personal goal and seeing how well Ben and Himesh have done, it’s given her hope she could be the next box office star from EastEnders.”

They added that the “only stumbling block” would be if COVID-19 and the knock-on effect of the pandemic will dilute the “pool of acting opportunities”.

Read more: Has Ian Beale left EastEnders? Police to probe his disappearance after Sharon poisoning

They said if it “remains bleak”, it could be sensible to stay on the soap for another year.

However, they added the “intention” is to leave in October.

The BBC declined to comment.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!