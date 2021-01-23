Ian Beale has fled Walford after discovering wife Sharon Watts was trying to kill him – but has he left EastEnders for good?

Well, it seems the police intend to find out!

Businessman Ian finally realised his ill-health was being caused by Sharon in EastEnders last night (Janaury 22) as the truth emerged.

Sharon panics as the police probe Ian’s disappearance (Credit: BBC)

What happened to Ian Beale in EastEnders last night?

Sharon revealed she had known for months that Ian had killed her son Denny and had been faking everything to get revenge.

Viewers were shocked when Ian agreed with her that he didn’t deserve to live and began eating the poisoned pasta.

Only a crisis of conscience saw Sharon put a stop to it and save his life.

Even then pathetic Ian begged her for another chance – insisting they could get over his part in her son’s death and her trying to kill him.

However, while Sharon couldn’t kill him herself, she told ex Phil that he would have to do it.

But when Phil arrived in the Vic to carry out the deed, Ian was gone – having fled on the tube.

Viewers saw him dump his phone and take one last look at Walford before leaving.

How did viewers react?

“I feel sorry for Ian,” one declared.

“End of an era,” another commented.

“As much as we love to hate him, you can’y deny Ian is an EastEnders icon,” said another.

Another praised the BBC and called it a “classic episode” of the soap.

Max begins to question where Ian is (Credit: BBC)

Has Ian Beale left EastEnders for good?

Next week, Ian’s family will become concerned when they realise he has gone missing.

Despite Sharon not being at all bothered about her husband going walkabout and trying to put them off, she slips up.

Accidentally revealing to Max that she hasn’t been looking for Ian, and revealing to Kathy that Ian left on an argument, things start getting to her.

And they take a worse turn when Bobby reveals he’s already reported his dad missing and the police want to speak to the entire family.

Panicking, Sharon goes to Phil to ask what he did with Ian. However when he tells her that Ian was already gone she’s confused and worries more.

So where is Ian?

Adam is taking a break from playing Ian Beale in EastEnders (Credit: SplashNews)

Adam Woodyatt to take break from playing Ian

It was reported in August last year that Adam was having an extended “holiday.”

The report suggested it would be to do with an explosive plot twist.

It was later revealed that Adam will be starring in stage show Looking Good Dead.

He will be playing main character Tom Bryce.

