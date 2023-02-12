EastEnders star Jessie Wallace set to marry for first time at 51 after ‘engagement’

EastEnders star Jessie Wallace has reportedly got engaged.

The Kat Slater actress, 51, is set to marry for the first time.

According to The Sun, Jessie and carpenter boyfriend Justin Gallwey, 50, are now getting hitched after at least a year together.

The newspaper has published a photograph showing the actress wearing an engagement ring on a trip to the shops near her North London home.

She is said to have told pals she is ready to settle down with Justin and marry.

A source told the newspaper: “Jessie has been proudly wearing the ring.”

The newspaper claims handyman Justin has been helping Jessie “battle booze demons.”

Troubled Jessie was cautioned last summer after an incident with a police officer.

She allegedly kneed a cop in the crotch and called him an offensive swear word during a drunken night out in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.

EastEnders bosses issued a stern warning to Jessie over the incident.

Justin told the paper: “I just want to protect her. Everything is happy and things are good.”

Unlucky in love Jessie has had a string of high-profile boyfriends over the years but never married.

In 2011 she was set to tie the knot to Vincent Morse in a £300,000 star-studded ceremony but it was called off at the last minute.

Jessie has one daughter, Tallulah Lilac Morgan, with her ex, Dave Morgan.

The pair dated in 2004 and Jessie gave birth to Tallulah on November 2 of the same year.

However, Dave and Jessie split up soon after her birth.

Last year Tallulah gave birth, making Jessie a grandmother for the first time.

The actress shared the snap of the newborn tot to Instagram.

Jessie plays Kat Slater in EastEnders – but the main drama is off-screen (Credit: BBC)

She accompanied the picture of the baby with an announcement that her first grandchild was here.

Jessie wrote: “Welcome to the world, my grandson SJ.

“You are loved, cherished and adored.”

However, fans and co-stars rushed to congratulate her.

Lacey Turner, who plays on-screen cousin Stacey Slater, wrote: “Beautiful boy,” followed by a heart-shaped emoji.

Suki Panesar actress Balvinder Sopal said: “Congratulations.”

