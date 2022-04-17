EastEnders star Danny Dyer signs up for surprising new job after quitting soap

Danny Dyer has signed up for a new job after quitting EastEnders.

The Mick Carter actor, 44, will be using his years of experience to give a masterclass in acting to wannabe stars.

Danny Dyer has revealed his new job after quitting the soap (Credit: Splash)

He has signed up to work with London-based company I am Pro.

EastEnders fans should be familiar with it as it was co-founded by Janine Butcher actress Charlie Brooks.

Students will have to fork out £30 a month for I am Pro membership to access Danny’s masterclass.

According to the Mirror, the actor’s involvement has caused a surge of new students to apply.

Danny joined EastEnders as Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter in 2013.

But after nine years on the show, he decided to quit to pursue new challenges.

The soap confirmed the news in January, with a spokeswoman revealing: “Danny will be leaving EastEnders when his contract comes to an end later this year.

“Danny has made Mick Carter an iconic character which we shall always be grateful for.

“However we won’t be saying goodbye just yet as there’s still quite some time – and plenty of explosive drama for Mick – to come before he departs Walford.”

Danny Dyer has played Mick Carter in EastEnders for nine years (Credit: BBC)

It had been claimed Danny had signed a bumper £1m contact with Sky – but he insisted that’s “not true at all” on his podcast.

“The big news is I’ve decided not to renew my contract,” he said.

“That’s all. That’s not because I’ve fallen out with anybody, I love everybody.

“That job has been amazing for me. It’s an important part of television.

“I’m grateful for the beautiful years I’ve had there. I’m going to miss the people massively. It’s me taking a risk.”

Since then he’s teased his exit from EastEnders will be one not to be missed.

