EastEnders star Ben Champniss has become a dad – what’s happened to his character Shrimpy?

Ben Champniss is a father! The EastEnders actor who plays Shrimpy has welcomed a son with his partner Georgia.

The actor, 36, took to social media to share the wonderful news.

And Ben and Georgia have chosen the most adorable name for their newborn – Freddie.

Taking to his official Instagram, Ben shared: “Introducing, Freddie Robert Champniss.

Ben Champniss as Shrimpy with Keanu on EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

“Born Saturday 24th July at 5.40pm. Weighing 7lbs. Georgie is the coolest, most unbelievable person I know, and both her and Freddie are doing so well!!

“We’re so happy to finally meet you, Freddie! The final piece of the puzzle. Life made.”

Fellow EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick – Jay – congratulated him as did Luisa Bradshaw-White, who used to play Tina.

What’s more in the adorable photos, Ben looks just like his EastEnders character Shrimpy, as he is wearing one of his character’s signature trilby hats!

Ben first announced Georgie was expecting back in February of this year.

At the time he shared: “Georgie and I are delighted to announce that we’re having a baby!!”

Who is Shrimpy on EastEnders?

Shrimpy is a character on EastEnders played by Ben Champniss.

He first arrived at Albert Square in 2014, and runs a hat and men’s clothing stall at the market.

In fact, Shrimpy almost always wears one of his hats in his EastEnders scenes.

Originally he ran it on Spring Lane Market but after its closure relocated to Bridge Street Market.

Shrimpy is a background character on EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

For years Shrimpy was very much a background character and rarely had any lines.

However, he played a greater role in 2017 when he was given several lines.

He took issue with Keanu’s dog peeing on his trilby hats and fans couldn’t get enough!

Several took to Twitter to say how happy they were to hear him speak.

One viewer at the time tweeted: “Gotta love that moment when Shrimpy actually has a line in Eastenders.”



Another shared: “Omg they gave Shrimpy some words to say!!! #EastEnders.”

A third viewer teased: “Extra 50 quid for Shrimpy this week in the wage packet for speaking #EastEnders.”

What else has Ben Champniss been in?

Ben Champniss has worked as an extra across various productions over the years – including Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II and X-Men.

According to his Twitter account he’s also a musician and a keen record collector.

