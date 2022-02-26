EastEnders Spring Spoilers: Gray Atkins FINALLY caught and two huge returns

EastEnders is moving schedules next month and with it will launch huge Spring spoilers.

The BBC One soap will finally give viewers what they have wanted for years – Gray Atkins on a platter.

But that’s not all – there will be some huge events kicking off in Walford.

Gray will be exposed as a killer next month (Credit: BBC)

Gray FINALLY caught

It has been a long time coming but Gray Atkins will finally – FINALLY – be caught in EastEnders this Spring.

What started as a serious issues-based domestic violence storyline was mangled into a bizarre serial killer drama – and it’s gone on far too long.

Three victims, three long long years and he is set to be exposed in March.

Let’s just hope they don’t prolong the agony and do a whodunnit.

Phil Mitchell is going to EastEnders prison for a very long time (Credit: BBC)

Phil Mitchell in prison

Another thing that has been a long time coming is Teflon Phil finally being caught by the police.

For months he has had the threat of life in prison hanging over him after the police found evidence he murdered Vincent Hubbard.

The fact that he didn’t is neither here nor there, the fact is Phil is facing prison.

He’ll leave Kat Slater behind to deal with his dodgy dealings – but how will the Walford hard man cope behind bars?

Kim Medcalf will play Sam again in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Sam Mitchell is BACK

One thing he’ll have around him is family – as his sister Sam makes her sensational return to Walford.

This time played by Kim Medcalf for the first time in almost two decades, Sam will sweep back into Walford like a hurricane.

It’s bound to be dramatic.

EastEnders viewers will say goodbye to Keegan Baker (Credit: BBC)

Keegan exit

It’s easy to forget that Gray Atkins’ first victim was his wife Chantelle – Keegan’s older sister.

With her death soon to be revealed as murder, it will spark a chain of events that will see her brother Keegan leave Walford for good.

Actor Zack Morris announced he had quit the soap this week.

But will he leave alive or will Keegan become Gray’s final victim?

Alcoholic Linda will be making her return this spring (Credit: BBC)

Linda Carter return

The alcoholic pub landlady will make a bombshell return soon just in time for her sister-in-law Tina’s funeral.

Filming pictures show Linda losing it at the sad event – and downing a bottle of booze by the grave.

But what will she make of the wine rep who turned up at her pub and got her drinking again being Janine Butcher?

And what will she do when she discovers Janine’s plan for her husband Mick?

Fireworks are coming…

EastEnders usually airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

