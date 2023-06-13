EastEnders spoilers: Suki loses yet another son as Vinny’s plot to kill Eve goes horribly wrong?

In EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Vinny is not in a forgiving mood when it comes to Suki and Eve. But as he takes impulsive – and drastic – action against his mum’s lover, is Suki set to lose him forever?

Wanting Eve gone, Vinny acts to get rid of her in a very final way. But when he makes a mistake, he’s going to get caught out. Is Vinny heading for jail like his brothers before him?

Vinny wants Eve gone – for good (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Vinny tries to kill Eve

As Suki throws herself into being the perfect wife and mother, Vinny isn’t buying the act. He snipes at her and makes things very awkward.

The Panesars all head to The Vic to celebrate Father’s Day, but when Eve is also in the pub, Vinny sees red.

Suki is accosting by Eve in the toilets. Eve begs her to stop living a lie. But Suki doesn’t want to talk.

Vinny is waiting outside the ladies’ and has a go at his mum. He then threatens Eve as well. But not scared, Eve simply tells him to ‘do his worst’.

So Vinny takes her at her word…

Vinny’s plan doesn’t go to plan (Credit: BBC)

Disappearing from the drinks, Vinny goes to Taylor’s Autos. He’s somehow in the know that Eve is planning to drive Finlay’s sportscar to Brighton and he wants to take action to get rid of her – for good.

Vinny tampers with the brakes. Is he about to kill Eve?

Suki cottons on to Vinny’s sabotage (Credit: BBC)

Saviour Suki!

He’s not as clever as he thinks he is because Suki quickly guesses what he’s done and takes action to save Eve’s life. She’s relieved when Eve tells Finlay their trip has to be cancelled.

Suki then turns her attention to her son and lays into him for trying to kill Eve. He spitefully says she’s just trying to protect her secret lover, but Suki insists it’s all over.

As Suki sets out to prove she’s chosen her family, she takes action to get rid of Eve herself.

Suki promises her son she’s committed to their family (Credit: BBC)

Suki lies to Nish Eve has been messing up at work and they need to sack her. Vinny asks to be the one to do it and after some encouragement from Suki, Nish agrees he can.

Eve is left devastated and Vinny smug. But Nish is suspicious and demands answers from his son over what’s really going on. Will Vinny crack or cover for his mum?

Vinny has made one hell of a mistake (Credit: BBC)

Vinny caught out

As Vinny celebrates his victory over Eve, he has no idea he left vital evidence in the car when it was tampered with.

When Keanu realises the car was deliberately damaged, Finlay freaks out thinking he was the intended victim. He finds Vinny’s necklace under the vehicle, but will he figure out why it was there?

Has Vinny been caught out? Will Finlay call the cops? And is Suki set to lose another son to jail if the truth comes out?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.