EastEnders spoilers tonight: What’s happening on Tuesday, July 13 2021

EastEnders spoilers for tonight reveal Jean finds Lily and Arthur.

Meanwhile Patrick tries to help Isaac, and Peter is upset to see Ash with another man.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of EastEnders.

EastEnders spoilers: Patrick tries to help Isaac

Patrick tries to help Isaac (Credit: BBC)

Ruby and Martin are beside themselves as they wait for the police. Patrick tries to calm Isaac down and eventually gets let in to the house.

Patrick asks him where the children are, promising he won’t let anything bad happen to him.

He manages to coax Isaac outside for a moment, but he gets spooked and runs back inside.

Meanwhile Jean receives a call from Lily and finds her and Arthur in the allotments.

Peter sees Ash with another man

Peter sees Ash with another man (Credit: BBC)

This week Ash was upset when she realised Peter was avoiding her calls. He told Kathy and Bobby that he didn’t want to be around their family.

However Ash was devastated that her boyfriend wasn’t there to support her when she’s been grieving for her brother and broke up with him.

Peter is upset at the turn of events with Ash, but Kathy gives him some hard truths.

He goes to find Ash, but sees her with another man.

Chelsea makes a huge mistake?

Tonight Chelsea breaks one of Chantelle’s possessions (Credit: BBC)

Chelsea is living it up at Gray’s when she knocks over a plate that was a gift from Mia to Chantelle.

Gray and the kids return home and Chelsea pretends to be going over her case.

How will Gray react to the plate?

Kat has a plan

Kat lets Tommy go to the trials (Credit: BBC)

Kat comes around to letting Phil take Tommy to the football after hearing about Pearl. She wants to show that Tommy is gifted too.

EastEnders is on tonight on BBC One at 7.30pm. This week’s episodes are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

EastEnders usually airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

