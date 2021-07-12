EastEnders star Maisie Smith slams claims she was ‘turned away from bar’ during night out

EastEnders actress Maisie Smith has hit back at claims she was ‘turned away from a bar’ during a night out.
Reports had claimed that the star, who plays Tiffany Butcher-Baker, was refused entry to a venue as she celebrated her birthday.
However, Maisie has insisted this never happened and she “voluntarily left the bar”.
EastEnders star Maisie Smith hits back
Taking to her Instagram Story, Maisie said: “Don’t usually do this but just wanted to clear up that this did not happen.
“After having such an awful experience, I voluntarily left the bar.
“I was disgusted with how the staff treated us and will not be returning.”
When did Maisie celebrate her birthday?
Strictly Come Dancing star Maisie turned 20 on July 9 and celebrated in style.
The star shared a photo of herself in what appeared to be a limo as she enjoyed prosecco.
Maisie looked incredible in a pink mini dress and fairy wings.
She wrote: “Top notch birthdizzle celebrashons.” [Sic]
Her followers gushed over the photo, with her Strictly co-star Oti Mabuse writing: “First of all wow.”
In addition, her EastEnders co-star Milly Zero, who plays Dotty Cotton, said: “20 never looked so fine.”
After that, Emma Barton – who portays Honey Mitchell – added: “Happy Birthday darlin,” followed by heart eye emojis.
Meanwhile, Maisie’s mum paid a sweet tribute to her daughter on her birthday.
She shared photos of herself, Maisie and Maisie’s sister Scarlett at Howletts Wild Animal Park.
She wrote: “Happy 20th birthday to our little Loobie @maisiesmithofficial.
“Glad you loved your elephant experience at @howlettspark yesterday.
“Enjoy the rest of your birthday celebrations.”
Maisie plays Tiffany Butcher-Baker in EastEnders.
Meanwhile, last year, she also appeared on BBC’s Strictly and finished in second place.
