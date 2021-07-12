EastEnders star Maisie Smith slams claims she was ‘turned away from bar’ during night out

EastEnders actress Maisie Smith has hit back at claims she was ‘turned away from a bar’ during a night out.

Reports had claimed that the star, who plays Tiffany Butcher-Baker, was refused entry to a venue as she celebrated her birthday.

However, Maisie has insisted this never happened and she “voluntarily left the bar”.

Maisie said she left the bar voluntarily (Credit: SplashNews.com)

EastEnders star Maisie Smith hits back

Taking to her Instagram Story, Maisie said: “Don’t usually do this but just wanted to clear up that this did not happen.

“After having such an awful experience, I voluntarily left the bar.

“I was disgusted with how the staff treated us and will not be returning.”

Maisie celebrated her birthday on July 9 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When did Maisie celebrate her birthday?

Strictly Come Dancing star Maisie turned 20 on July 9 and celebrated in style.

The star shared a photo of herself in what appeared to be a limo as she enjoyed prosecco.

Maisie looked incredible in a pink mini dress and fairy wings.

She wrote: “Top notch birthdizzle celebrashons.” [Sic]

Her followers gushed over the photo, with her Strictly co-star Oti Mabuse writing: “First of all wow.”

In addition, her EastEnders co-star Milly Zero, who plays Dotty Cotton, said: “20 never looked so fine.”

After that, Emma Barton – who portays Honey Mitchell – added: “Happy Birthday darlin,” followed by heart eye emojis.

Meanwhile, Maisie’s mum paid a sweet tribute to her daughter on her birthday.

She shared photos of herself, Maisie and Maisie’s sister Scarlett at Howletts Wild Animal Park.

She wrote: “Happy 20th birthday to our little Loobie @maisiesmithofficial.

Maisie plays Tiffany in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

“Glad you loved your elephant experience at @howlettspark yesterday.

“Enjoy the rest of your birthday celebrations.”

Maisie plays Tiffany Butcher-Baker in EastEnders.

Meanwhile, last year, she also appeared on BBC’s Strictly and finished in second place.

