EastEnders spoilers for tonight reveal that Bernie collapses after taking diet pills.

Meanwhile Kat tries to convince Phil to stay, and Nancy and Frankie are in a police cell after the fight at the bar.

All this and more in tonight’s EastEnders.

EastEnders spoilers: Bernie collapses

Keegan is shocked when Bernie collapses (Credit: BBC)

Karen tries to get Bernie to eat but she’s still worried about putting on weight. She secretly pops a diet pill.

Bernie goes to see Tiffany and thanks her for sorting them for her before Tiff heads to another appointment.

Later Bernie is feeling faint and she collapses.

Keegan quickly rushes to his sister’s aid while Gray calls an ambulance. Soon a frantic Rainie appears wanting to know what’s going on.

When Bernie’s asked what medication she’s on, she’s forced to admit she’s been taking diet pills.

Keegan is shocked when Bernie tells him it was Tiffany who got the pills for her.

Phil to flee with Raymond?

Kat goes to chat with Denise (Credit: BBC)

Kat begs Phil not to take Raymond, but he gives her until the end of the day to convince him otherwise he is going through with it.

Kat soon goes to visit Denise at the salon to try and convince her to let Phil see his son.

Will Denise agree?

Nancy and Frankie end up in a cell

Nancy and Frankie end up in a police cell (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile Nancy and Frankie are in a police cell after the fight at The Prince Albert.

The forced time together allows them to open up to each other and talk through the Zack situation.

Callum soon appears and tells them they’re being let out with no further action.

New career for Whitney?

Rocky has a plan (Credit: BBC)

Rocky overhears Whitney singing and sends a recording of her voice to a promotor friend.

When Rocky mentions it, Whitney refuses to meet with her but Rocky won’t give up.

