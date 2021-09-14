EastEnders spoilers tonight: What’s happening on Tuesday, September 14 2021

EastEnders spoilers for tonight reveal Jean collapses at the police station.

Meanwhile Lily comes clean to Martin about where she got the drugs and Shirley tells Mick about her altercation with Phil.

All this and more in tonight’s EastEnders.

EastEnders spoilers: Martin makes a discovery about Ruby

Ruby tells Martin where she got the drugs (Credit: BBC)

Jean is at the police station refusing to comment about the weed in her garage. She gets up to leave but soon collapses. Is she going to be okay?

Meanwhile Lily reveals to Martin she got her weed from Jean’s and Ruby knew.

Ruby tries to reason with Martin but something isn’t adding up.

Martin notices a text on Ruby’s phone from the police thanking her for her help and informing that an arrested relating to the drugs has been made.

Shirley’s shock confession

Shirley makes a confession to Mick (Credit: ITV)

In last night night’s episode (Monday, September 13) Phil was led on the floor unconscious after being hit by Shirley during their argument.

As Phil led on unconscious, Tommy and Scarlett came downstairs and found him, just as Janine came in.

Janine tried to take Scarlett, but ended up grabbing her cardigan and threw it on the hob, without realising, before chasing the kids upstairs.

Meanwhile Phil woke up and got out of the house, not realising Tommy, Scarlett and Janine were inside.

As the fire spread, Janine managed to get Scarlett out before going back for Tommy.

Janine tried to lower Tommy out of a bedroom window, but an explosion went off sending her flying back.

Tommy tried to hold onto the window ledge but ended up falling to the ground. He was later rushed to hospital.

Across the square, Shirley watched what was happening, but does she think she’s responsible for the fire?

Tonight Shirley comes clean to Mick about hitting Phil.

EastEnders usually airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

