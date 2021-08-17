EastEnders spoilers for tonight reveal that Ben and Kheerat grow frustrated with each other over business.

Meanwhile Suki is left upset after overhearing Kim and Honey talking and Lola comes to a decision.

All this and more in tonight’s EastEnders.

EastEnders spoilers: Ben starts a war with Kheerat?

Ben grows frustrated (Credit: BBC)

Callum is worried about Kheerat being so involved in the new business but Ben insists that it’s fine.

However when Kheerat announces that he’s done a deal for some new business, Ben is left frustrated.

They’re at odds over how to run The Arches and Ben announces he wants out, leaving Kheerat furious.

Suki makes a decision

Suki clears out Jags’ stuff (Credit: BBC)

Honey offers to help Suki sort through Jags’ belongings as Jay interrupts with some good news – she’s been nominated for a Pride of Walford award for the party over Christmas.

They have a fancy dinner to go to leaving Suki disappointed.

Later Kim and Honey put their foot in it with Suki, not realising she’s listening in.

Suki later makes a start on clearing out Jags’ stuff, upset about what she heard and throws everything in the bin, much to Kheerat and Ash’s horror.

Ben approaches to apologise to Kheerat, but a police car soon pulls up.

Sheree convinces Lola to break up with Isaac

Lola comes to a decision (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile Patrick’s efforts to make Sheree feel better fall flat when he mentions Lola.

Kat sees the error of her ways and apologises to Kim, passing along her well wishes.

Sheree tells Lola to break up with Isaac, persuading her it’s the right thing to do. Lola visits Isaac and breaks the news.

Jay and Billy prepare for the penalty shoot-out

Will they penalty shoot-out go to plan? (Credit: BBC)

Jay and Billy prepare for the penalty shoot-out as Kim arrives. The shoot-out starts.

