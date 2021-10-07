EastEnders spoilers for tonight reveal Bernie is worried Rainie is using drugs again.

Meanwhile Keegan reveals his plans to leave Walford and Honey stands up to Suki.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of EastEnders.

EastEnders spoilers: Keegan leaves Walford?

Will Keegan leave for good? (Credit: BBC)

Recently Dotty’s mum, Sandy, turned up in Walford looking for her daughter.

Tonight Dotty invites Sandy for a chat later and Rocky insists she’ll blow their cover.

Meanwhile, Keegan and Bernie ask Rainie to do a drugs test and she panics. She tells them that she took a sleeping tablet the night before.

Rainie runs into Sandy in a rough state as Bernie watches from afar – it looks like a drug deal is going down.

Elsewhere, Bernie tells her mum that she’s worried Rainie is using again.

Soon Keegan joins them and reveals he’s spoken to Keanu who said he could stay with him for a while – he needs to get out of Walford.

Bobby has an idea

Bobby has an idea (Credit: BBC)

Recently Peter fired Martin from his job at the chip shop after he and Zack fried his tablet in batter.

Tonight Bobby and Martin bump into each other at the Minute Mart. Bobby notices Martin’s card is being declined and has an idea.

What is he planning?

Honey stands up to Suki

Honey stands up for herself (Credit: BBC)

Honey holds her ground when Suki pesters her – she tells her it won’t just be the kiss she’ll tell everyone about, referring to what Suki told her about Jags.

Later Honey tells Billy that she’s going to Miami with Janet instead and Jay offers for Billy to move back in while they’re away.

