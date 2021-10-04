EastEnders spoilers: Next week revealed in all new pictures – October 11-15

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Kim gets a lead on her missing husband, Vincent.

But Phil wants her to stop digging – whose side will Denise be on?

Elsewhere, Whitney and Chelsea bond over a pregnancy test.

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

1. EastEnders spoilers: Kim finds missing Vincent?

Mitch takes a cab booking for a Vince Hubbard, but Kim overhears and can’t believe it.

Worried Phil insists Kim leave the matter alone, but Kim tracks the booking to a children’s entertainer performing at Walford East.

He’s in costume, claiming to be Vince.

Kim unmasks him and realises he isn’t her missing husband, however, she’s convinced his wallet did belong to Vincent.

The entertainer picks up the wallet and flees.

Kim goes through what happened with Jack and Denise and although she promises Denise she’ll leave the matter alone, she has no intention of doing so.

Later, Kim plans to meet ‘Vince’ in The Albert. Does he know where the real Vincent is?

2. Phil issues a warning to Denise

After Phil hears about Kim’s crusade to find Vincent, he realises she’s going to be a problem.

He calls Denise to see him.

Phil warns Denise she needs to stop Kim’s search.

When Kim won’t let it go, Phil shows Denise something that shocks her.

What has Denise seen? And will she be able to stop Kim?

3. Janine tries to impress Scarlett

After Scarlett chooses Helen Keller as her hero, Janine asks for Frankie’s help with impressing her daughter.

Janine later gives a presentation to Scarlett’s class and is thrilled when she seems to be making progress.

But will a raging Kat ruin Janine’s efforts?

4. Kat struggles with Tommy

Tommy is being distant with Kat and she doesn’t know why, but Jean gets Tommy to open up and he asks where Michael is buried.

Kat gets Tommy to talk to her and she realises why he’s been misbehaving since the fire. She soon storms out looking for Janine…

5. Whitney supports Chelsea

Chelsea pulls out a pregnancy test. What does it say?

Whitney is stunned to spot the test in Chelsea’s bag and asks Chelsea if she’s pregnant.

They pair bond, but EastEnders spoilers reveal Chelsea gets cross when Gray is mentioned.

6. A difficult week for Ash

Drunk Ash throws up all over Harvey’s cab on her way home from a night out and he’s not impressed.

Vinny warns Ash she needs to sort herself out when she realises she’s left her work pass somewhere.

The next day Ash is being assessed at the hospital, but a patient refuses to be treated by her because she isn’t white.

She’s also reported for not informing the hospital about her missing pass.

Ash heads home in a cab, but driver Harvey berates her about what happened last time. He then makes a comment that stops her in her tracks.

7. Things don’t look good for Gray

Gray tries to withdraw money from Tina’s account, but it has insufficient funds.

He meets with an old colleague to get work, however, he discovers he’s been blacklisted.

8. EastEnders spoilers: Janine moves in with Billy

Billy tries to persuade Jay to let Janine stay with them, but Jay refuses.

Janine wins Jay over, but he’ll only allow her to stay until Honey and Janet return.

EastEnders usually airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

