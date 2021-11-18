EastEnders spoilers for tonight reveal Whitney is torn whether to tell Chelsea about Gray‘s job.

Meanwhile Harvey asks Jean out and Sonia offers Dotty money.

All this and more in tonight’s EastEnders.

EastEnders spoilers: Whitney torn

Will Whitney tell Chelsea what she knows? (Credit: BBC)

Chelsea and Gray discuss child minding and Gray convinces Chelsea to look after Mia for the day.

Whitney, now knowing Gray’s secret, listens in and asks Gray for the money she’s owed and he tells her it should be clear by next week.

At the market Chelsea suggests Mia and her go on a shopping spree using Gray’s credit card.

As Whitney watches on, Tiffany advises her to be 100% certain before she confronts Gray over lying about losing his job.

Later, Gray is working at the burger bar when he gets a call from Whitney. He lies about where he is but she can tell he’s not being honest.

Whitney intercepts Mia and Chelsea as they arrive home from their shopping trip.

She’s torn about whether to tell Chelsea the truth about Gray. Will she?

New romance for Jean?

Harvey asks Jean out (Credit: BBC)

At the cab office, Kat shows off her new ceramic leopard, but when she leaves Jean accidentally breaks it.

Harvey and Vinny help Jean fix it and sparks fly between Harvey and Jean.

However when Aaron appears and makes a comment about them dating, Harvey feels awkward.

Harvey and Jean sneak the leopard back to it’s rightful place. Soon Harvey asks Jean out.

What will she say? Could this be the start of a new romance?

Dotty has a plan

Dotty has an idea (Credit: BBC)

Dotty is stressed about her mum’s safety so Sonia offers her money to help.

Dotty bumps into Rocky and tries to persuade him to get back with Kathy to get more money from Peter.

