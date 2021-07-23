EastEnders spoilers for tonight reveal that Tiffany is upset to see Keegan with another girl.

Meanwhile Zack tries to break things off with Nancy, and Denise is furious when she finds out what Phil is up to.

All this and more in tonight’s EastEnders.

EastEnders spoilers: Tiffany in danger as she has a bad reaction?

Tiffany has a rash (Credit: BBC)

Vi tries to set Keegan up with a random girl, making a rude comment to Tiffany who tries to hide her hurt.

To make matters worse, in the market she sees Keegan with Beth, the journalist, and compares herself even more.

As the evening nears, Tiffany tells Keegan she’s getting a facial.

At the event, Keegan wins the award for Walford’s Best Street food.

Just as Tiffany enters she has a rash on her face.

When she is finally told by Keegan about how her face looks she is mortified and insists she leaves Keegan to enjoy his night.

Is she going to be okay?

Zack tries to break things off with Nancy

Zack wants to keep things secret (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders star James Farrar announces he’s expecting his first child with wife Ali Roff

Mick informs Linda that he told Frankie about the baby. Linda tells him about Nancy and Zack.

Later Nancy informs Mick that Zack is going to be her training partner.

Later Zack tries to break things off with Nancy, but he can’t find it in him to do it. However he suggests to Nancy that they keep their thing a secret.

Sonia and Rocky spend the day together

Rocky and Sonia spend the day together (Credit: BBC)

Sonia has planned a full days itinerary for her and Rocky, but he tells her that he has an afternoon planned with Kathy.

However when he sees Sonia’s disappointment he changes his plans.

After brunch they see Dana and an uncomfortable looking Bobby in hiking boots.

Bobby tells them that he is doing a charity walk to impress Dana’s dad.

Denise learns about Phil’s plan

Denise isn’t happy (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Who plays Harvey Monroe in EastEnders? What else has Ross Boatman been in?

Denise hardens as she realises Phil wants joint custody of Raymond.

Want more spoilers from EastEnders? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated EastEnders spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

EastEnders continues tonight at 8.35pm on BBC One.

EastEnders usually airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Will you be watching tonight’s episode of EastEnders? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us if you’ll be tuning in.