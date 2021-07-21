EastEnders star James Farrar announces he’s expecting his first baby with wife Ali Roff

EastEnders star James Farrar is expecting his first baby with wife Ali Roff.

The 48-year-old actor, who is best-known for playing Zack Hudson in the BBC One soap, announced the happy news on Instagram.

The couple have been together for 12 years, with James calling his wife a “sexy mama”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Roff Farrar (@aliroff_farrar)

Read more: EastEnders spoilers tonight: What’s happening on Tuesday, July 20 2021

James Farrar to become a dad

Sharing the news with fans, Ali proudly showed off her growing bump alongside James.

The EastEnders star sweetly held his wife’s stomach as the two smiled in the mirror selfie.

Alongside the photo, Ali penned: “Mama and Papa #babylove #firstbumppic #love.”

Mama and Papa

Meanwhile, the couple’s followers rushed to congratulate them on their baby joy.

One wrote: “Aww congratulations to you both and the family! Lovely news.”

“It’s about time,” a second added, while a third commented: “Congratulations to you both.”

EastEnders star James Farrar is expecting his first child (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders: Gray will kill his boss Laura, say fans

James previously gushed over his long-term partner on Instagram.

Captioning a photo of the pair, he penned: “We couldn’t help falling for each other and a lot has happened since. In our 12 years together Ali has spent time travelling the world educating herself on Eastern and Western philosophy.

“I spent a year away from London filming a TV show. We moved to Blackheath together and got married… A life partner and life coach all in one. I’m a lucky boy.”

Who does James play in EastEnders?

Meanwhile, James joined EastEnders as Sharon Watts’ long-lost brother earlier this year.

His character also shared a romance with Nancy Carter after her return to Albert Square.

Before making his debut in EastEnders, the actor also appeared in Silent Witness, Call the Midwife and Hollyoaks.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.