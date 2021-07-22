Dana’s dad Harvey Monroe made his first appearance in tonight’s episode of EastEnders (Thursday, July 22 2021).

In tonight’s scenes, Dana, Kathy and Peter waited for Bobby to turn up to the restaurant so they could surprise him for his 18th birthday.

Harvey is Dana’s dad (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders spoilers: Next week revealed in all-new pictures

However they were shocked when Dana’s dad Harvey walked in, shortly followed by Bobby.

But who plays Harvey and what else has the actor been in?

Who plays Harvey in EastEnders?

Harvey is played by actor Ross Boatman.

Ross is well-known for his role in London’s Burning, playing firefighter Kevin Medhurst.

Ross Boatman plays Harvey (Credit: BBC)

He has also had roles in A Touch of Frost, The Bill, Holby City, DCI Banks Casualty, and Endeavour.

In 2020 he played Vic Morgan in Grantchester.

He has also had roles in films including Hard Men, I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead, How I Live Now and Paddington.

What did Ross say about joining the cast of EastEnders?

Speaking about joining the cast, Ross said: “Some actors long for all the glamour of the Hollywood Hills. Others dream about the bright lights of London’s West End.

“All I ever wanted was jellied eels, Albert Square and a cheeky pint at The Queen Vic. Words can hardly express how happy and excited I am to be here at last.

“I absolutely love the show and can’t wait to get started. I feel truly blessed.”

EastEnders: Who is Harvey?

Harvey is the father of Dana Monroe.

Over the last few months Dana has been dating Bobby Beale. Recently Bobby revealed to her that he had lied to her about his life and confessed he killed his sister, Lucy.

Dana and Bobby are dating (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders star James Farrar announces he’s expecting his first baby with wife Ali Roff

Although Dana was furious at first that he lied, she eventually forgave him.

Meanwhile Harvey has cared for Dana on his own and is a real family man who’s proud to have been raised in Bow and is even prouder to be a dad.

Harvey is traditional, fiercely protective and will do anything to keep his daughter safe.

Want more spoilers from EastEnders? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated EastEnders spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us if you’ll be tuning in.