EastEnders spoilers tonight: Will the wedding go ahead after Jo’s massive bombshell?

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Tuesday, July 18), Rocky contemplates what to do after processing Jo’s shock bombshell.

Knowing that he’s still married to Jo, Rocky allows the registrar to start the ceremony.

But, will the wedding actually go ahead after Jo’s bombshell in EastEnders spoilers?

Will Rocky and Kathy still get married? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Will the wedding go ahead?

Last night (Monday, July 17), Jo turned up at the registry office with a huge bombshell for Rocky on his wedding day. She revealed that he was actually still married to her as the divorce hadn’t gone through.

Rocky struggled to take this information in as Kathy arrived at the venue ready to marry him.

Tonight, Rocky’s left feeling sick as he allows the registrar to start the wedding ceremony.

As Jo watches the wedding start, will Rocky and Kathy get the chance to marry each other?

Phil rumbles Lisa’s lies (Credit: BBC)

Phil confronts Lisa over her lies

Phil’s furious with Keanu over his actions as Sharon tells him to calm down. Keanu does his best to justify his actions as Phil reveals the truth about Lisa.

Later, Lisa realises that Phil is looking after Peggy and goes to collect her.

She’s soon confronted by an angry Phil, Kat, Sharon and Keanu who’ve had a chat with Louise.

Lisa’s put on the spot as they all confront her over her obvious lies. But, will she be able to explain herself?

Theo shows off to Martin (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Theo marks his territory

Stacey’s left feeling uncomfortable as Theo kisses her hand to show off in front of Martin.

Speaking to Jean, Stacey admits that she doesn’t know what to do about Martin.

Jean tells her to do what makes her happy leading Stacey to make a decision about her and Martin’s future. But, will she choose to have Martin back in her life romantically?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

Are you looking forward to EastEnders tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!