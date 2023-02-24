Allo! Allo! star Vicki Michelle joins EastEnders as Jo Cotton

EastEnders bosses have announced that Allo! Allo! star Vicki Michelle will be joining the cast of the soap opera.

Vicki will play Rocky Cotton’s estranged wife, Jo.

Audiences know little about Rocky’s history, prior to his joining Albert Square.

But, with star Vicki Michelle set to join the soap as wife Jo, Rocky’s past is about to catch up with him.

What do we know about Jo Cotton?

And who is Vicki Michelle, the actress who plays her?

Vicki Michelle is set to join EastEnders as Jo Cotton (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders introduces Vicki Michelle as Jo Cotton

EastEnders bosses announced the newest addition to the cast in a BBC press release today.

Vicki will play the long-lost wife of Rocky Cotton.

Jo married estranged husband Rocky over 25 years ago.

But who exactly is Jo Cotton – and what does her arrival mean for Rocky?

Rocky’s past comes back to haunt him (Credit: BBC)

Executive producer Chris Clenshaw gave viewers a hint as to what they might expect from Jo’s appearance on the show.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the immensely talented Vicki to the EastEnders family as she brings to life the character of Jo Cotton,” he said.

He went on to describe Jo’s personality as “Brash, quick-witted, and extremely glamorous.”

Chris added: “Jo is akin to her long-lost husband, Rocky. As you would expect, she is immediately thrown into the heart of the drama when she arrives in Walford.”

But who is Vicki Michelle, and where might viewers have seen her before?

Jo’s arrival is set to shake things up for Rocky and the residents of Albert Square (Credit: BBC)

Who is star Vicki Michelle?

Actress Vicki Michelle will play the part of Jo on the soap.

Audiences will best know Vicki for her part as Yvette Carte-Blance, on the beloved BBC sitcom Allo! Allo!

In 2007, Vicki appeared on Emmerdale, playing Patricia Foster between 2007 and 2009.

Patricia was the mother of Jonny Foster and arrived in the village to give her blessing for his engagement to Paul Lambert.

In 2014, she was a contestant on the fourteenth series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.

Show bosses have revealed that Vicki has already started filming, and will appear in two episodes next month.

Speaking on joining the EastEnders cast, Vicki said: “I’m so excited to be in EastEnders and everyone has been so lovely.

“Jo Cotton is a great character and it is such a great story. I can’t wait for the audience to meet her.”

