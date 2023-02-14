EastEnders background, logo and male silhouette with Lily in a bubble, looking shocked
Soaps

EastEnders spoilers tonight: Shock return changes everything for pregnant Lily

Ryan returns to Walford

By Tamzin Meyer

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Tuesday February 14, 2023), Ryan returns to Walford, changing everything for Lily.

As Lily’s dad returns, finding out that Lily is pregnant, Lily’s left in shock.

Will Ryan support his daughter in EastEnders spoilers tonight?

Ryan walks through a hospital corridor on EastEnders
Ryan returns (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Ryan returns for Lily

Tonight, Whitney feels guilty as she heads to tell Stacey that she told Ryan about Lily’s pregnancy.

However, Whitney doesn’t get a chance to tell the truth as Stacey’s phone call from Kat interrupts things.

Kat tells a panicked Stacey that her van has been broken into.

Without being warned, Stacey then comes face to face with Ryan and hears what he has to say in the cafe.

Lily’s nervous, but pleased when she gets to spend some time with her dad.

Ryan reveals that he’s willing to help the Slaters with any financial costs of raising the baby.

Later on, things get bitter between Ryan, Jack and Sam.

Can Ryan successfully support his daughter through her pregnancy?

Or, has he actually returned for another reason?

Linda struggles without Mick (Credit: BBC)

Linda and Sharon struggles through Valentine’s Day

Grieving Linda struggles through her first Valentine’s Day without Mick.

Linda’s thankful for Sharon when she helps her with The Vic’s Valentine’s Day party preparations.

However, Sharon could use the distraction as she tries to stop thinking about the upcoming anniversary of Denny’s death.

Will Linda and Sharon be able to get through the day by each other’s side?

Mid-argument, Denise points a finger at Jack on EastEnders
Jack forgets about Valentine’s Day (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Jack lets Denise down

Denise is devastated when Jack forgets about Valentine’s Day.

Amy feels the need to save the day and quickly arranges a romantic meal for her dad and Denise.

Meanwhile, Ravi desperately speaks to Denise and informs her of his growing feelings towards her.

Denise tries her best to resist temptation.

However, things are made difficult when she finds out that Amy was the one who organised the dinner, not Jack.

Has Jack pushed Denise away for good?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

Ravi SEDUCES Denise? 💋 | Walford REEvisited | EastEnders

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Are you looking forward to EastEnders tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

