EastEnders spoilers tonight: Denise does the dirty on Jack with Ravi?

EastEnders spoilers tonight have revealed that, as their relationship continues to decline, Jack’s temper drives Denise into Ravi’s arms.

Will Denise cheat on Jack with Ravi?

And, in other EastEnders spoilers tonight, upset Whitney drops a baby bombshell on brother Ryan.

Elsewhere, Phil offers struggling Billy a job.

Meanwhile, Freddie offers Stacey a hand when she injures her back.

And Chelsea tries to get Keanu a job.

Read our full EastEnders spoilers tonight below.

Jack’s temper puts him at odds with Ravi (Credit: BBC)

Sparks fly between Denise and Ravi

Jack is intent on coming through for his family.

He arranges a family lunch at Walford East.

There’s a bumpy start when Sam arrives – having being invited by Ricky Jr. – but the family soon start to enjoy each other’s company.

However, Jack is incensed when he finds out that Nugget is responsible for the bullying Ricky and Lily are facing at school.

A blazing row breaks out between Jack and Ravi.

Later, at No.27, Denise and Jack continue to argue.

She storms out and heads to Walford East to apologise to Ravi.

Sparks fly, and the pair grow closer.

Will Denise follow through and cheat on Jack?

An argument between Jack and Denise sends her to Ravi at Walford East (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers tonight: Whitney drops a baby bombshell

Lily and Whitney spend some quality time together on Whitney’s stall.

Later, Lily starts to ask Stacey about her father, Ryan.

Angry that Whitney has influenced Lily’s questioning, Stacey and Whitney argue.

Frustrated, Whitney promises to let Stacey tell Ryan about Lily’s pregnancy when she’s ready.

But Whitney is emotional when her test results for her baby are delayed for a further two weeks.

She decides to confide in Ryan after some persuasion from Zack.

While on the phone, her emotions get the better of her.

She reveals that Lily is pregnant.

How will Ryan react?

Phil has an offer for Billy

Feeling guilty, Phil arranges a job for Billy after he notices that he is struggling for money.

Billy is initially against the offer, and mouths off at Ben about it.

Ben persuades him to take the job, arguing that he could earn some much-needed money for Lola.

Freddie steps in to help ailing Stacey out (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers tonight: Freddie offers Stacey a hand

Already stressed, Stacey injures her back.

Freddie offers to step in and help with the bap van.

He is an instant success with the customers.

Has Freddie found a new calling in life?

Keanu tries to get into Sam’s good books

Chelsea invites Keanu to Peggy’s with a plan to get him a job.

After a drunken customer gets aggressive with Sam and Chelsea, Keanu swoops in to deal with the situation.

Is it enough to convince Sam to give him a chance?

