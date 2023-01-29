EastEnders killer to make shocking comeback for pregnant 12 year old, Lily Slater

EastEnders is bringing back a killer – for pregnant 12 year old, Lily Slater as Ryan Malloy returns.

The BBC soap has announced a comeback for actor Neil McDermott playing murderer Ryan after seven years.

Ryan is the biological father of Lily Slater, who viewers know is expecting a baby despite being a child herself.

He was last seen in 2016 having been released from prison early – despite being a killer.

Ryan ‘accidentally’ killed Rob Grayson in an effort to protect his then vulnerable sister Whitney Dean.

Actor Neil has already filmed his scenes and will be seen next month.

The BBC revealed: “Ryan’s character remains connected to Walford having first landed on our screens in 2009 as Whitney Dean’s half-brother.

“Over his two years in Albert Square, Ryan was never far away from drama having married and divorced Janine once it was revealed he fathered baby Lily with Stacey which resulted in their subsequent affair.

EastEnders comeback for iconic killer

“He also served a short sentence in prison for accidentally killing Rob Grayson whilst defending Whitney.

“Having briefly reprised his role in 2016. Ryan is heading back to the Square following news that his 12-year-old daughter, Lily, is pregnant.

“It’s safe to say that his return to the Square is far from smooth-sailing. But viewers will have to wait and see the drama unfold onscreen.”

Actor Neil said: “When I heard what the story was I was really pleased that the stars aligned and I was able to revisit Ryan and set foot back on the Square.

“It was so lovely to see so many old friends and to work with Shona and Lacey again, as well as to meet and work with Ryan’s daughter, played beautifully by Lillia.”

Chris Clenshaw, Executive producer, added: “It’s wonderful to welcome Neil back to the role of Ryan Malloy.

“Although we haven’t seen Ryan for some years, his character is still intertwined in the history of two of the show’s major characters, Stacey and Whitney.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have him back for a short while as he’s thrust into the heart of the drama.”

