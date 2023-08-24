EastEnders spoilers tonight: Cindy Beale decides to return to Walford as all hell breaks loose

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Thursday, August 24), Cindy Beale decides to return to Walford as all hell breaks loose in tonight’s double bill.

Cindy tells Ian that she’s heading back to London to bring Peter home but Ian’s not impressed.

Will Ian stop Cindy from leaving France and going to Walford in EastEnders spoilers?

Cindy wants to bring Peter back to France (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Cindy decides to return to Walford

Bobby is shocked to see his brother sleeping on the sofa, but Peter promises he’s there to make amends. However, all hell soon breaks loose as he causes trouble in The Vic.

Ben gives Peter a mouthful and they come to blows and Peter does all he can to stop Anna and Bobby’s budding relationship.

After an event-filled night, Peter wakes up to a phone call from Cindy who can sense that something’s up with him.

Later on, Bobby tells Peter to leave whilst Cindy tells Ian that she’s decided to go back to Walford to bring Peter home.

Fearing that Cindy might bump into George, Anna and Gina, Ian tries to stop her from going.

He instead tells her that he can make Peter return home to France without her having to go to get him. But, can Ian stop Cindy from going to London?

Stacey hides the truth from Martin (Credit: BBC)

Eve shares her concerns with Martin

After Stacey’s room is trashed, she’s on edge. Martin returns from Bulgaria but Stacey fails to tell him about what’s happened.

As Stacey allows Theo to continue to tutor Lily, Eve is concerned but understands that Stacey wants him in the house after the break-in.

Later on, Eve confronts Theo about his interference with Caz. Afterwards, she then goes to speak to Martin and makes him aware of the break-in. But, what will Martin do with the information?

It’s good news for Janet (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Janet passes her exams

Billy and Honey await to hear whether Janet passed her exams. They’re thrilled to hear that she’s passed her GCSEs.

Alfie thanks Phil (Credit: BBC)

Alfie’s grateful for Phil

Tonight, Phil and Alfie both go to the hospital for their tests. Afterwards, Alfie makes a huge step and thanks Phil for his support.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

