EastEnders spoilers tonight: Alfie reels over doctor’s warning at hospital

Our EastEnders spoilers tonight can reveal that a surprise trip to the hospital for Alfie Moon leaves him reeling. But what warning do the doctors have for Alfie?

Elsewhere, Freddie and Anna bond over their past. Meanwhile, Suki’s family and friends worry about her health.

Also, Stacey comes to a decision about Theo. But how will he take it?

Read our EastEnders spoilers tonight in full below.

Phil takes Alfie on a trip to the hospital (Credit: BBC)

Alfie takes a trip to the hospital

Following his confrontation with Tommy, Alfie tries to smooth things over. However, things turn sour when he tries to forbid him from seeing bad influence Perry.

Having learned that Tommy punched Alfie, Phil tells him that he also lashed out at Kat. They decide to take Tommy to the Boxing Den to release his aggression.

Tommy later apologises for the punch, but Phil notices that Alfie is still in pain. He demands that Alfie visit the hospital once Tommy has gone.

At the hospital, Alfie is left reeling when the doctors reveal some worrying news. But will Alfie be okay?

Alfie is confronted with some shock news about his health (Credit: BBC)

Freddie bonds with Anna

Elsewhere, hoping to spend more time with her, Bobby asks Anna to help him arrange a surprise birthday party for Bernie. Anna agrees, but is unenthusiastic about Bobby’s idea of a cider, cheese and chess night.

She tries to recruit Freddie, but he can’t face it. However, he’s convinced after the pair have a heart-to-heart in The Vic.

As they talk about Freddie’s dad, the pair bond over their shared experience of absent parents.

Suki’s dizzy spells have Eve and the family worried (Credit: BBC)

Suki’s feeling unwell

Meanwhile, Nish and Vinny voice their concerns over Suki’s dizzy spell, but she insists she’s fine to work. At the Minute Mart, Eve forces her to see the doctors.

Later, Vinny tries to get his mother to open up about her feelings. However, Suki snaps back, demanding that he keep out of her personal life and show some respect.

Stacey makes her relationship to Theo clear (Credit: BBC)

Eve and Stacey have it out

Stacey tells Eve that she should move on with ‘Amanda’ after she sees her ignoring her vistor’s calls. Eve replies by saying that Stacey should stop leading Theo on.

Later, Stacey makes it clear to Theo that they’re just friends. But how will he react?

