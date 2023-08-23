EastEnders fans beg Suki to kill Theo as they spot clues he’s the Christmas Day body

In last night’s episode of EastEnders (Tuesday, August 22), Theo arranged to meet up with Stacey for a lunch date.

However, Stacey had to cancel their plans to tend to an upset Eve, angering him.

Now, EastEnders fans have begged Suki to kill Theo and they’re convinced he’s the Christmas body in The Vic.

Theo didn’t want Eve to ruin his plans (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Stacey prioritised Eve

Last night, Theo arranged to meet up with Stacey over lunch but Stacey had to cancel their plans to help Eve. She rushed to comfort an upset Eve as she learnt that Eve had attacked Caz.

Suki had encouraged Stacey to be there for Eve, prompting her to speak to Caz and beg her not to call the police on her friend.

Caz later came round to Stacey’s house to talk to Eve. Whilst in the kitchen, Theo meddled and encouraged her to go to the police. His jealousy over Eve was taking over.

Suki overheard his conversation and interrupted things, livid. Theo later asked Stacey if she wanted to have a night cap with him.

Stacey refused his request and explained that she needed to be with Eve. Theo tried to keep a straight face before leaving the house with a sinister look in his eye.

Fans are desperate for Suki to kill Theo (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans beg Suki to kill Theo at Christmas

Suki put Theo in his place after overhearing his conversation last night and now fans reckon that they’ve worked out how the story will pan out.

They think that jealous Theo will blackmail Suki and Eve over their relationship in a bid to get Eve away from Stacey.

They’re now begging Suki to kill Theo as they’re ‘convinced’ that he’s the Christmas Day body.

One EastEnders viewer commented: “After that ep, I’m so convinced Theo is the body at Christmas. Eve and Stacey made a toast like they did in The Six ep and then it panned to Theo looking incredibly sinister!”

Another added: “Suki wearing blue whilst confronting Theo cements it for me that he’s the dead guy on Christmas Day.”

Suki wearing Blue whilst confronting Theo, cements it for me that he’s the dead guy on Christmas Day. #eastenders — Lu (@x_beaumont_x) August 22, 2023

If Theo thinks he will try to blackmail #Suki and #EveUnwin over what he thinks is their relationship, he doesn't realize that Suki will have him taken care of just like she got Finlay to leave town. #EastEnders #Sukeve — BovaryCee ♋️🌻🙋🏾‍♀️ DS⚽️⚽️ (@BovaryCee) August 22, 2023

Suki, I beg you put Theo to sleep. #EastEnders — Jonathan Senga (@JonoIsDaBoss) August 22, 2023

A third person suggested: “If Theo thinks he will try to blackmail Suki and Eve Unwin over what he thinks is their relationship, he doesn’t realise that Suki will have him taken care of just like she got Finlay to leave town.”

One fan wrote: “SUKI FINISH THEO,” whilst another agreed and begged: “Suki, I beg you put Theo to sleep.”

Suki isn’t a saint – but could she kill Theo? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Will Suki kill Theo at Christmas?

Suki believed that she killed Ranveer despite Ravi actually finishing him off.

Suki’s far from being a saint, but does she have it in her to kill Theo?

Will Suki kill Theo on Christmas Day? Will Theo end up being the Christmas Day body?

