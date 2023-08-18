EastEnders fans predict Theo will be the Christmas corpse

Fans of EastEnders have predicted that creepy Theo will be the infamous Christmas corpse, come December this year. It is well-known by now that one Walford man will be dead on The Queen Vic floor by Christmas… but who?

A number of fans have been watching Stacey and Theo’s story closely… and think that Theo could be the one to die this year. But why – and how?

Earlier this year, a flash-forward revealed that a mystery man would die in The Vic at Christmas. His face was not revealed at this time, leaving fans wondering who the dead dude could be.

Theo’s behaviour has grown increasingly weird (Credit: BBC)

Creepy Theo’s behaviour to escalate by Christmas?

At the same time, Stacey has got herself increasingly involved with daughter Lily’s tutor, Theo. As Stacey resorted to an Only Fans-type website for work, viewers learned that Theo was one of her online fans.

But more than that, Theo has grown increasingly creepy, stalking Stacey from behind the scenes. How dangerous is Theo?

Has Theo bitten off more than he can chew in harassing Stacey? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans predict Theo to be dead by Christmas

Writing on social media, a number of fans shared their theories that Theo could be the one to die at Christmas. Some thought that his unsettling treatment of Stacey would make him a shoo-in.

“My money is on Theo being the body on The Queen Vic floor. My prediction is that Lily will be the one to land the killer blow once she finds out what he is doing to her mum. Whitney will leave with Lily and baby and go to stay with Ryan to keep Lily from losing her baby and going to jail for Theo’s death,” wrote one fan, on Reddit.

Stacey will be involved when the mystery man dies at Christmas (Credit: BBC)

“I’m inclined to say he’s the body on The Vic floor, but I also struggle to see how this storyline can be string out until Christmas,” said another.

“All the women involved are sexual assault victims. So I reckon the story goes that direction,” pointed out a third, adding credence to the theory.

“I reckon it will come out what Theo is doing/has done and everyone will be disgusted by him, resulting in his death. They will then all cover for each other so no one gets the blame,” agreed another.

Who’s the dead guy? (Credit: BBC)

Death by Christmas

Earlier this year, the soap revealed that a mystery man will die in The Vic on Christmas. Although his face wasn’t shown, we know that six women will be directly involved.

Stacey, Linda, Kathy, Suki, Sharon and Denise will all be present for the aftermath of the death. Stacey’s presence may indicate Theo’s involvement… but who knows? Could Theo die at Christmas?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

